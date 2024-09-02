Exhibition explores locals' lives and links with the sea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Individuals: At Sea is an immersive solo exhibition that is a culmination of interviews and portraits by artist Leanne Broadbent, which explores local people and their connection with the sea.

The exhibition is set to take place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens in the West Wing Gallery from 21September until 10 November.

Through in-depth interviews Leanne discovers the unique social histories of the sitters with no-frills creating honest depictions and finding out about her own family history along the way - the initial inspiration for the exhibition.

Leanne said: "This exhibition is a culmination of years of work which began with creating a portrait of my grandfather who was a local fisherman and member of the lifeboat crew. This led me to think about other people and their personal histories and life stories."

Robert Rollisson BEM, Graphite on Paper, is one of the artworks on display in Leanne Broadbent's exhibition

As part of the exhibition the viewer will be able to listen to interviews while viewing the artwork capturing a unique piece of social history.

Leanne continued: "I am proud to be part of the exhibition and also grateful to the sitters who let me take a glimpse into their lives and personal stories."

As part of the wider project she worked with a group of gifted and talented pupils from Bay Primary School and Bridlington Secondary School on two artworks.

The first researched the environment and their implications for marine life developing a collaborative installation piece in response to these themes and the second was in response to the RNLI.

Jim Buckingham - Graphite on Paper with Embossing- Leanne Broadbent

Additionally, this year marks the 200th Anniversary of the RNLI Lifeboat protecting and rescuing souls at sea: making the arrival of this exhibition all the more poignant, as the exhibition captures stories of the lifeboat members past and present.

Find out more via www.leannebroadbent.com