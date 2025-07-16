Visitors can to try their hand at beachcombing or creating unique marine artwork.

The Deep Crew will be heading back to Sewerby Hall and Gardens again this summer to hold the popular Ecology at the Beach sessions.

On Friday, July 25 and Tuesday, August 26, visitors will have the exciting opportunity to try their hand at beachcombing, creating unique marine artwork, identifying ecology on the Yorkshire coastline, and much more.

With support from Sewerby’s volunteers, Deep Crew will be offering a range of summer-themed hands-on activities in the Orangery from 11am to 3pm on both dates.

This includes artefact handling, investigating rockpool species using ID sheets, and interactive rockpool games.

Running from 11:30am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 2:30pm, visitors can also participate in ‘Seaside Safari’ sessions on both dates. Those who come along will get the exciting opportunity to explore the rockpools down on the beach at Sewerby, learning more about some of the creatures that inhabit them.

Suitable for all ages, these sessions dive into all there is to discover on the Yorkshire coastline.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: ‘’We’re thrilled to welcome Deep Crew back to Sewerby Hall and Gardens this summer.

‘’The Ecology at the Beach sessions are always a hit with families and nature lovers alike. It’s a fantastic way to connect with the natural world right on our doorstep, and we’re proud to support such engaging, educational experiences for all ages.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: ‘’This partnership with The Deep provides a great opportunity to showcase what the Yorkshire coast has to offer, while also encouraging curiosity, conservation, and community engagement.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to ignite a lifelong passion for nature and conservation in the next generation."

Go to tinyurl.com/3sn6m68f to find our more and to book a place.