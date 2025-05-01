Fans of the novel Quadrophenia have a chance to meet its author, Alan Fletcher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This rare chance to meet the author takes place ahead of sixties-inspired Mod Crop - The Musical taking to the stage at the Scarborough Spa Theatre stage in May 2025.

Alan will be the guest of honour at the Q&A afternoon at The Brunswick Room, The Crescent Hotel, 2pm - 4pm on Saturday May 17 and the event is free to attend.

Mod Crop the Musical, written by Steve Wallis and Mr Fletcher, is based on Fletcher’s published novel, Brummell’s Last Riff.

Steve explained: “Alan approached me to write a musical with him and we ended up writing one together based on ‘Brummell’ which is now known as Mod Crop - The Musical which will make its Scarborough Spa debut from May 26 to May 29.

Alan Fletcher

“The event on May 17 is one of several that will take place during the run up to the live shows and is a rare chance to meet Alan and discuss the many themes featured in his work.

“It is safe to say that some of these themes are very much relevant today so the event will be interesting.”

Quadrophenia was also made into a film released in 1979 and starring Phil Daniels and Sting.