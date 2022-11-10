Yorkshire’s stunning vistas, open fields, vast coastal views and rugged moorlands provide the perfect backdrops that tell their own stories, so it’s no surprise that these very locations have attracted movie producers to shoot their Blockbuster hits here. A movie is nothing without its atmospheric on-site location as it adds to the effects necessary to bring it to life.

Whilst Yorkshire folk are proud of the regions history with the arts, it still could surprise a few just how many movies have been filmed here; some films may be familiar such as Billy Liar, Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Four Lions and The Full Monty - but some movies you wouldn’t expect were filmed here like Wild Child and LA Without A Map.

Here are the funniest movies that were filmed here in Yorkshire - and their storylines.

Scarborough. (Pic credit: Matt Keeble / Getty Images)

27 comedy movies filmed in Yorkshire

Billy Liar (1963)

A young man has dreams of leaving his working class life and family; numerous irresponsible actions result in him lying to avoid penalties and his life turns into a mess. He has an opportunity to run away and leave it behind.

The movie stars Tom Courtenay as Billy, Julie Christie as Liz, one of his three girlfriends, Mona Washbourne as Mrs Fisher, Wilfred Pickles as Mr Fisher, Rodney Bewes as Arthur Crabtree, Finlay Currie as Duxbury and Leonard Rossiter as Emanuel Shadrack.

Whitby. (Pic credit: Matt Keeble / Getty Images)

It was filmed around Bradford, where Billy fools around the city’s war memorial on Prince’s Way.

L.A. Without a Map (1998)

A British undertaker who lives in the North of England follows an aspiring actress back to Hollywood following a brief fling with her, but the Hollywood lifestyle makes their attempted relationship complicated.

The film stars David Tennant as Richard, Vinessa Shaw as Barbara, Julie Delpy as Julie, Vincent Gallo as Moss, Joe Dallesandro as Michael, Steve Huison as Billy and Johnny Depp as himself.

Fountains Abbey. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

The movie was filmed in various locations around Bradford: Chapel Street in Little Germany, Undercliffe Cemetery, Forster Square, Midland Hotel, The Queen’s Hotel pub on Lumb Lane as well as The Rex Cinema in Elland and Dean Clough in Halifax.

Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1987)

In a poverty-stricken area in the north of England, poor teenaged babysitters Rita and Sue become involved in an affair with Bob, their employer, who lives with his family in a modern house on the wealthy side of town. Despite Bob’s reservations about their affair after his marriage falls apart, the three of them enjoy their relationship and use it to escape their troubled lives.

The film stars Siobhan Finneran as Rita, Michelle Holmes as Sue, George Costigan as Bob, Lesley Sharp as Michelle and Kulvinder Ghir as Aslam.

Saltaire Village World Heritage Site. (Pic credit: Bethany Clarke / Getty Images)

It was filmed in Buttershaw (Rita’s house, Sue’s flat, the school and the Beacon pub on Reevy Road West), Baildon (Bob’s house on Braham Drive and moorland scenes), Bradford (Aslam’s house on Alexandra Street and Luna Radio Kars on Leeds Road), Haworth (the school trip to the Bronte Parsonage), Woodhead Road recreation ground and Staveley Garages in Shipley.

Wild Child (2008)

Poppy Moor, an American 16-year-old rich girl, has everything handed to her on a plate thanks to a wealthy dad and has a spoiled attitude. Following a prank on her dad’s girlfriend, her father sends her off to boarding school in England much to her fury. At the boarding school, Poppy meets her rival head girl Harriet Bentley, her match in a strict headmistress Mrs Kingsley, school peers who don’t take to her attitude and Mrs Kingsley’s son Freddie.

The film stars Emma Roberts as Poppy, Alex Pettifer as Freddie, Georgia King as Harriet, Kimberley Nixon as Kate, Juno Temple as Jennifer ‘Drippy’ Logan, Linzey Cocker as Josie, Sophie Wu as Kiki, Aidan Quinn as Gerry (Poppy’s father) and Natasha Richardson as headmistress Mrs Kingsley.

It was partly filmed at the Bronte Parsonage Museum in Haworth as well as areas in Keighley, Bradford, Harrogate and Robin Hood’s Bay in Scarborough.

Mischief Night (2006)

Harrogate town centre. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

The movie explores the cultural differences between white and Asian families across a divided estate amidst the chaos of ‘Mischief Night’ when local children run wild.

The movie stars Kelli Hollis as Tina Crabtree, Ramon Tikaram as Immie Khan, Qasim Akhtar as Asif Khan, Holly Kenny as Kimberley Crabtree and Shahid Ahmed as Eyepatch Imam.

The set was made around several different areas of Leeds, but the main area it was filmed in was around Beeston, Hunslet and Tingley and scenes were also filmed in Belle Isle and Middleton. One scene where tram pylons were required were filmed in Sheffield.

Four Lions (2010)

This political satire black comedy centres around a group of men living in Sheffield who hatch a plan to become suicide bombers; Omar and Waj join a training camp in Pakistan, while Faisal works on an unlikely scheme to train birds to carry bombs. Their ill-conceived plans end with an attempted terrorist attack at the London Marathon while dressed in costumes.

The movie stars Riz Ahmed as Omar, Kayvan Novak as Waj, Nigel Lindsay as Barry, Arsher Ali as Hassan, Adeel Akhtar as Faisal and Preeya Kalidas as Sofia, Omar’s wife.

It was filmed in various locations around Sheffield.

The Full Monty (1997)

After being let go from his job at a steel factory, Gaz discovers that his wife wants to sue him for missed child support payments. As he is desperate for money, he and his friend Dave decide to create their own male strip-tease act.

The movie stars Robert Carlyle as Gary ‘Gaz’ Schofield, Mark Addy as Dave Horsefall, William Snape as Nathan Schofield, Steve Huison as Lomper, Tom Wilkinson as Gerald Cooper, Paul Barber as Barrington ‘Horse’ Mitchell and Hugo Speer as Guy.

It was filmed almost entirely in Sheffield.

Funny Cow (2017)

A comedian uses her tough upbringing as material for her stand-up routine and tries to succeed in her comedic career by playing Northern England’s working men’s clubs.

The movie stars Maxine Peake as Funny Cow, Paddy Considine as Angus, Tony Pitts as Bob, Stephen Graham as Mike/Funny Calf’s dad and Alun Armstrong as Lenny.

It was filmed entirely on location in Leeds, Bradford, Saltaire and Harrogate.

The History Boys (2006)

Eight ambitious northern history students are pursuing a place at Oxbridge in the 1980s. Their headmaster attempts to whip them into intellectual shape by enlisting a new teacher to train them.

The movie stars Richard Griffiths as English and General Studies teacher Douglas ‘Hector’, Clive Merrison as headmaster Felix, Samuel Anderson as Christopher ‘Chris’ Crowther, Samuel Barnett as David Posner, Dominic Cooper as Stuart Dakin, James Corden as Anthony ‘Tony’ Timms, Sacha Dhawan as Adi Akhtar, Andrew Knott as James ‘Jimmy’ Lockwood, Russell Tovey as Peter Rudge and Jamie Parker as Donald ‘Donnie’ Scripps.

Scripps’ church and Hector’s motorcycle rides were filmed on Claremount Road in Halifax, Posner’s bicycle rides were filmed in Belgrave Avenue, Halifax, the accident was filmed in New Bank, Claremount, Halifax and the war memorial was filmed in Hullen Edge Park and Recreation Ground, Elland. Additional scenes were filmed in Fountains Abbey in Ripon, Bradford and Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds.

Whatever Happened to Harold Smith? (1999)

An 18-year-old is obsessed with the era of disco, until he falls in love with a punk girl Joanna who he doesn’t realise is his workmate in a solicitor’s office.

The movie stars Tom Courtenay as Harold Smith, Vince’s father, Michael Legge as Vincent ‘Vince’, Lulu as Irene Smith, Harold’s wife, Laura Fraser as Joanna Robinson, Stephen Fry as Dr Peter Robinson, Charlotte Roberts as Lucy Robinson, Amanda Root as Margaret Robinson, David Thewlis as Nesbit, Charlie Hunnam as Daz and James Corden as Walter.

It was filmed in Doncaster and Sheffield.

Captain Jack (1999)

An outlandish seaman gathers together an equally unconventional crew with the view to sail from northern England to the Arctic to follow in the (literal) path of Captain Scoresby, a 1791 sea captain.

The movie stars Bob Hoskins, Sadie Frost, Gemma Jones, Anna Massey, Peter McDonald, Maureen Lipman and Michele Dotrice.

It was filmed in Whitby and Scarborough along the Yorkshire coast.

Calendar Girls (2003)

This movie follows the true story of a Yorkshire housewife who is inspired to raise money for a memorial to her best friend’s husband who dies from cancer by convincing her girlfriends, all who belong to the Women’s Institute, to create a nude calendar with them as the models.

The movie stars Helen Mirren as Chris Harper, Julie Walters as Annie Clarke, Linda Bassett as Cora, Annette Crosbie as Jessie, Celia Imrie as Celia, Penelope Wilton as Ruth Reynoldson, Geraldine James as Marie and Philip Glenister as Lawrence Sertain.

It was filmed in areas of the Yorkshire Dales including the village of Kettlewell as well as Buckden, Burnsall, Conistone, Ilkley, Settle, Linton, Malham and Skipton.

Sightseers (2012)

Chris is the owner of an Abbey Oxford caravan and is passionate about exploring the glories of the British countryside. Along the way, he takes his girlfriend, Tina, with him to see the sights.

The movie stars Alice Lowe as Tina, Steve Oram as Chris and Eileen Davies as Carol.

Part of the movie was filmed in Ribblehead Viaduct, Low Sleights Road and Carnforth, North Yorkshire.

Blow Dry (2001)

This emotional comedy follows residents in a Yorkshire town who are surprised when the National Hairdressing Championships descend in their town and brings with it glamour, heartache, scheming and cheating.

The movie stars Alan Rickman, Natasha Richardson, Rachel Griffiths, Rachael Leigh Cook, Josh Harnett, Bill Nighy, Rosemary Harris and Heidi Klum.

It was filmed in Keighley, Batley and Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, where the UK premiere was also held.

Brassed Off (1996)

Colliery brass band conductor, Danny, has a tough time maintaining the morale of his musicians when the economic future of the areas he lives in hangs in the balance due to a possibility that the local coal mine will close down.

The movie stars Pete Postlethwaite as Danny, Tara Fitzgerald as Gloria Mullins and Ewan McGregor as Andy Barrow.

It was set in Grimethorpe, a mining village in South Yorkshire as well as filmed in areas in Dearne Valley and Hemsworth, Wakefield.

Little Voice (1998)

A shy girl who rarely interacts with the outside world is swept away by the promise of fame and fortune when her mother’s boyfriend, a corrupt local promoter, discovers her talent for mimicking famous singers.

The movie stars Brenda Blethyn as Mari, Michael Caine as Ray Say, Jim Broadbent as Mr Boo, Ewan McGregor as Billy, Jane Horrocks as Little Voice/Laura, Annette Badland as Sadie and Philip Jackson as George.

It was filmed in Scarborough.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019)

This movie chronicles the life of David Copperfield, from his childhood to adulthood.

The film stars Dev Patel as David Copperfield, Aneurin Barnard as James Steerforth, Peter Capaldi as Mr Micawber, Morfydd Clark as Dora Spenlow/Clara Copperfield, Daisy May Cooper as Peggotty, Rosalind Eleazar as Agnes Wickfield, Hugh Laurie as Mr Dick, Tilda Swinton as Betsey Trotwood, Ben Whishaw as Uriah Heep and Paul Whitehouse as Mr Peggotty.

Part of the movie was filmed in Kingston Upon Hull, East Riding.

The Festival (2018)

After he is dumped by his long-time girlfriend at his graduation, a young man is filled with despair until his best friend encourages him to attend a large music festival to cheer him up.

The movie stars Joe Thomas as Nick Taylor, Hannah Tointon as Caitlin, Emma Rigby as Smurf Girl, Hammed Animashaun as Shane Simpson and Claudia O’Doherty as Amy.

Parts of the film were filmed at Leeds Festival with actual festival goers being used as extras in scenes with large crowds.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie (2021)

Jamie New is a 16-year-old who struggles to fit in, so instead of pursuing a traditional career, he has ambitions of becoming a drag queen. He has strong feelings that he will become a star despite being uncertain about his future; he overcomes discrimination and bullying with the support of his loving mother and close friends.

The movie stars Max Harwood in his debut acting role as Jamie, Sarah Lancashire as Margaret New, Lauren Patel as Pritti Pasha, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Ralph Ineson as Wayne New, Adeel Akhtar as Iman Masood, Samuel Bottomley as Dean Paxton, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Richard E. Grant as Hugo Battersby/Loco Chanelle.

It was filmed entirely in Sheffield.

Father Christmas Is Back (2021)

This movie centres around four sisters who have reunited for Christmas in a Yorkshire mansion. The repercussions of long-kept secrets that tore their family apart get dug up many years later.

It stars Elizabeth Hurley as Joanna Christmas, Nathalie Cox as Caroline Christmas-Hope, John Cleese as John Christmas and Kelsey Grammer as James Christmas.

It was filmed at Birdsall House near Malton.

Adult Life Skills (2016)

Near her 30th birthday, a depressed Anna still finds herself living in her mother’s shed and recording videos but with the help of her growing friendship with an unhappy boy and a smitten young man, she is inspired to grow up and accept her adult responsibilities.

The movie stars Jodie Whittaker as Anna, Ozzy Myers as Clint, Edward Hogg as Billy, Brett Goldstein as Brendan, Alce Lowe as Alice, Lorraine Ashbourne as Marion and Eileen Davies as Jean.

The Main House and Sailing Club were filmed in Huddersfield.

A Boy, a Girl and a Bike (1949)

Members of a bicycling club in Yorkshire are not happy when a new member is introduced and brings about jealousy.

The movie stars John McCallum as David Howarth, Honor Blackman as Susie Bates and Patrick Holt as Sam Walters.

It was filmed in Wakefield, Hebden Bridge, Skipton and Gainsborough’s studio in Shepherd’s Bush.

Leon the Pig Farmer (1992)

Leon Geller is a Jewish estate agent who discovers that he is the son of a Yorkshireman; he travels up north to acquaint himself with his father and discovers more about pig farming.

The movie stars Mark Frankel as the title role.

It was filmed in various locations in the Yorkshire Dales including Settle.

Life of Riley (2014)

In this French comedy-drama, A couple, Colin and Kathryn, receive news that their friend George is terminally ill whilst they are rehearsing for a play.

The movie stars Sabine Azema as Kathryn, Hippolyte Girardot as Colin, Caroline Silhol as Tamara, Michael Vuillermoz as Jack, Sandrine Kiberlain as Monica, Andre Dussollier as Simeon and Alba Gaia Kraghede Bellugi as Tilly.

Travelling shots were filmed on the roads and lanes of Yorkshire.

Miranda (2002)

A lonely librarian falls for Miranda at first sight when she walks into his library and when she suddenly disappears, he tries to find her in London. Along the way, he discovers that she has multiple identities.

The movie stars Christina Ricci as Miranda, Kyle MacLachlan as Nailor, John Simm as Frank, John Hurt as Miranda’s boss, Tamsin Greig and Julian Rhind-Tutt.

It was partly filmed in Scarborough.

Value for Money (1955)

A man inherits his father’s manufacturing fortune and dumps his childhood sweetheart for a chorus girl.

The movie stars John Gregson as Chayley Broadbent, Diana Dors as Ruthine West, Susan Stephen as Ethel and Derek Farr as Duke Popplewell.

Much of it was filmed in Batley, historically an area within the Heavy Woollen District.

Walk Like a Panther (2018)

A group of 1980s wrestlers are forced to suit up one last time when their much loved local pub is threatened with closure.

The movie stars Stephen Graham as Mark Bolton, Jason Flemyng as Ginger Frost, Julian Sands as Tony ‘Sweet Cheeks’ Smith, Jill Halfpenny as Lara ‘Liplock’ Anderson, Robbie Gee as Zulu Dawn, Stephen Tompkinson as Paul Peterson and Sue Johnston as Gladys.

