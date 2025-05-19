Cinema highlights - Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre reveals its films for June

Naomi Watts adopts and bonds with a Great Dane in The Friend

New releases, gripping documentaries, world cinema and powerful stage performances are on the big screen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in June.

Film programmer, Steve Carley said: “We’ve Wes Anderson’s latest offering The Phoenician Scheme – a tightly wound thriller with international stakes, secrets, and a mysterious conspiracy at its core; The Friend, a compelling story of unexpected bonds and emotional resilience that’s been captivating audiences worldwide, and the welcome return of NT Live’s A Streetcar Named Desire, a modern take on the timeless classic.

“Music fans can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the fully restored cult rock drama, Slade in Flame. There’s also the latest from the Royal Ballet and Opera: the Met Opera’s Il barbiere di siviglia. And Juliet & Romeo is a bold, contemporary reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic, offering fresh perspectives on love, identity, and fate – all set as an original pop musical.

“Our monthly world cinema title is Two to One, an engaging mix of powerful drama and endearing crime comedy, examining class, ambition, and unexpected connections in a rapidly changing society, while documentary fans will enjoy Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story – a poignant journey through the life and legacy of the trailblazing Irish author.

“And for action fans, Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in the breathtaking conclusion to the epic spy saga with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Expect high-stakes action, death-defying stunts, and the ultimate mission.

“Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is... book now!”

Films at the Stephen Joseph in June are:

The Friend: when a solitary writer, Naomi Watts, adopts and bonds with a Great Dane that belonged to a late friend, she begins to come to terms with her past and her own creative inner life. Also stars Bill Murray, and Bing as Apollo the Great Dane.

Monday June 2, Wednesday June 4 at 7.45pm and Saturday June 7 at 2.45pm.

Royal Ballet and Opera/The Met: Live in HD – Il Barbiere di Siviglia (Italian with English subtitles): Rossini’s effervescent comedy in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production. Mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina headlines as feisty heroine Rosina alongside high-flying tenor Jack Swanson, in his Met debut, as her secret beloved, Count Almaviva.

Tuesday June 3 at 7.15pm.

NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire: Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster in Tennessee Williams’s masterpiece, returning to cinemas. As Blanche’s fragile world crumbles, she turns to her sister Stella for solace – but her downward spiral brings her face to face with brutal, unforgiving Stanley Kowalski. From visionary director Benedict Andrews, this acclaimed production was filmed live during a sold-out run at the Young Vic Theatre in 2014.

Thursday June 5 at 1.45pm and 7pm

Thunderbolts*: after finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

The latest in the Marvel catalogue stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Harbour.

Saturday June 7, Monday June 9, Tuesday June 10 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 12 at 1.45pm.

Juliet and Romeo: leaving the poetry of iambic pentameter in the past and packed with original songs and music from GRAMMY winner Evan Kidd Bogart, the innovative twist on the theatrical classic features Rebel Wilson, Rupert Everett, Jason Isaacs, Rupert Graves, Dan Fogler and Derek Jacobi.

Wednesday June 11 at 7.45pm.

Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story: a new documentary about the brilliant Irish writer Edna O’Brien, who died last year at the age of 93, told through her diary entries read by actress Jessie Buckley.

Thursday June 12 at 7.45pm.

Approximate running time: 100 minutes plus intro

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning: the eighth Mission Impossible film reunites Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames,Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny and Angela Bassett.

Look out also for Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham and Nick Offerman in the starry cast.

Friday June 13 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm; Saturday June 14 at 2.45pm and 7.15pm; Thursday June 19 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm.

Battleground: filmed performance of a powerful short play Battleground, about growing up in Eastfield, followed by a post-show discussion with director Rob Salmon and performer Keane Liley. Battleground was developed with support from McCain UK and is part of Scarborough Fringe.

Wednesday June 18 at 7.45pm.

Kiss Me, Kate (1955, dementia-friendly screening): egotistical leading man Fred Graham, Howard Keel, is reunited with ex-wife Lilli Vanessi, Kathryn Grayson, when they’re forced to play opposite one another in a new production of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.

Friday June20 at 1pm.

The Phoenician Scheme: wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. They soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins. Once agani, director Wes Anderson has assembled an astonishing cast including Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Richard Ayoade, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bill Murray and Willem Dafoe.

Friday June 20 at 7.45pm; Saturday June 21 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 23, Tuesday June 24, Wednesday June 25 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 26 at 1.45pm.

Slade in Flame: described as ‘the Citizen Kane of British pop movies’ by critic Mark Kermode, Slade in Flame confounded and delighted audiences when it was released in 1975. Starring the band themselves, it was a music film like no other, charting the rise and fall of a pop group.

Thursday June 26 at 7.45pm.

Two to One (Zwei zu eins) (German with English subtitles): after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a communist family discovers a bunker full of money soon to be worthless. With the help of their neighbours, they embark on a race against time to enter the capitalist world in style.

Monday June 30 at 7.45pm.

To book: (01723) 370541 or visit www.sjt.uk.com