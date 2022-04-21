Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday April 21 to ThursdayApril 28

These are the films showing at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday April 21 to Thursday April 28.

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 9:43 am
Fantastic Beasts 3 is on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, all this week
Fantastic Beasts 3 is on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, all this week

The Bad Guys (U): Several reformed yet misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, Daily until Monday April 25 at 11.30am.

Sonic 2 (PG): New adventure for Sonic and his new friend Tails.

Thursday April 21 at 2pm and 5pm; Fri day April 22 to Monday April 25 at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The Lost City (12A): Sandra Bullock rom-com adventure,

Thursday April 21 at 8pm. Friday April 22 to Thursday April 28 at 5pm.

Fantastic Beasts 3 – The Secrets Of Dumbledore (12A): Albus Dumbledore assigns Newt and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald.Friday April 22 to Thursday April 28 at daily at 7.30pm;Wednesday April 27 at 1.30pm.

Operation: Mincemeat (PG): Wold War Two drama starring Colin Firth. From Friday April 29.

Tickets: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk

Scarborough