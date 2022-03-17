Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Saturday March 19 to Saturday March 26

Sci-fi reboot Dune is being screened at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

Dune: With 10 Oscar nominations, mostly in technical/craft categories, Dune is also up for best picture. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya star in this new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fantasy story. Saturday March 19 at 2pm (OC) and 7pm.

Bill Murray’s New Worlds (event cinema): On a glorious Greek evening, screen legend Bill Murray and world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler rock the Acropolis with a timeless mix of music, literature and poetry, from Bach to Van Morrison, Whitman to West Side Story.

Tuesday March 22 at 7pm.

tick, tick…BOOM!: Lin-Manuel Miranda directs Andrew Garfield in the true story of Rent writer Jonathan Larson, ‘except for the parts Jonathan made up’.

Wednesday March 23 at 7pm; Thursday March 24 at 2pm and 7pm.

Nightmare Alley: Guillermo del Toro’s latest stars Bradley Cooper as a man who takes his carnival clairvoyant tricks he learns to the big city. Also stars Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe. It’s nominated for best picture as well as cinematography, production design and costume design.