Cinema times: Films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday December 2 to Monday December 13

Anything Goes (event cinema): Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this major new five-star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster alongside Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot.

Music by Cole Porter including I Get a Kick Out of You.

Thursday December 2 at 2pm

Exhibition on Screen: The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gauguin (event cinema): The story of visionary Danish businessman Wilhelm Hansen, this film takes you on a journey to discover some of the best examples of 19th-century French art ever collected.

Thursday December 2 at 7pm; Friday December 3 at 2pm

André Rieu: Christmas with André (event cinema): The King of the Waltz brings you a festive spectacular from his newly created Winter Palace in his hometown of Maastricht.

Saturday December 4 at 2pm and 6.30pm

Dear Evan Hansen: The Broadway phenomenon becomes a cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Monday December 6, Tuesday December 7, Wednesday December 8 at 7.30pm

Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (delayed live): The story of Clara, a girl on a magical Christmas Eve adventure, is accompanied by sparkling music and even dancing sweets.

The full company of The Royal Ballet perform this much-loved ballet classic.

Monday December 13 at 7pm