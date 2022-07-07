Cinema times: films showing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday July 7 to Thursday July 21

Il Buco (The Hole) (film – Italian with English subtitles): An extraordinary Italian film with no dialogue, Il Buco relates the true adventures of the young members of the Piedmont Speleological Group

Il Buco (The Hole) (film – Italian with English subtitles): An extraordinary Italian film with no dialogue, Il Buco relates the true adventures of the young members of the Piedmont Speleological Group who, having already explored all the caves of Northern Italy, went South to explore other caves unknown to man.

Thursday July 7 at 7pm, Friday July 8 at 2pm.

Everything Everywhere All At Once: An absurdist comedy-drama written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.Michelle Yeoh stars as a Chinese-American woman being audited by the IRS who discovers that she must connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

The film features elements of black comedy, science fiction, fantasy, martial arts film, and animation.

Friday July 8 at 7pm; Saturday July 9 at 2pm and 7pm.

FILMS on at the Hollywood Plaza here

The Quiet Girl (film, Irish with English subtitles): In rural Ireland in the early 1980s, a quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer.

She blossoms in their care, but in a house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.

Wednesday July 13 at 7pm; Thursday July 14 at 2pm and 7pm.

Elvis: Baz Luhrmann directs rising star Austin Butler in the title role, with Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manipulative mentor and manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Friday July 15, Saturday July 16 at 2pm and 7pm; Tuesday July 19, Wednesday July 20 at 7pm; Thursday July 21 at 2pm.

NT Live: Prima Facie (event cinema): A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win comes face to face with unexpected forces when the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play.

Contrary to what you might have read elsewhere, this is Jodie’s second stage appearance – her first, at the age of 17, was at the SJT in The Price of Everything back in 2010.