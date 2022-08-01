Film and streaming programme at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for August

The film programmer, Steve Carley, said: “A great mix for August! We have drama with the ever-reliable Olivia Colman in Joyride, and the film version of one of the best-selling books of all time: Where the Crawdads Sing.
“Then we have family fun with the new Minions movie, the latest in World Cinema with The Big Hit, and a fascinating documentary on the wonderful Eric Ravilious.
“For music fans we have the much-anticipated return of André Rieu’s Maastricht Concert, and to celebrate the summer holidays, we have a special screening of Cliff Richard’s classic Summer Holiday.
“Plus, to celebrate our production of Brief Encounter, we have a short David Lean season, including an 80th-anniversary screening of In Which We Serve, the epic Doctor Zhivago, and the iconic Brief Encounter itself.”
Minions: The Rise of Gru and Where the Crawdads Sing can both be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.
Films at the Stephen Joseph in August are:
Joyride: National Treasure Olivia Colman is Joy, a solicitor who finds herself with a baby in the back seat of a taxi that's been hijacked by a 12-year-old boy. An unlikely friendship blossoms as the pair travel across Ireland.
Monday August 8, Tuesday August 9, Wednesday August 10 at 7pm; Thursday August 11 at 2pm and 7pm
Minions: The Rise of Gru: A young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains, the Vicious 6, after they oust their leader, Wild Knuckles.
When the interview goes wrong, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. But Gru finds an unlikely ally, Wild Knuckles himself, and discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.
A starry voice cast includes Steve Carrell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, Dolph Lundgren and Steve Coogan.
Friday August 12, Saturday August 13 at 2pm and 7pm; Monday August 15, Tuesday August 16, Wednesday August 17 August at 7pm; Thursday August 18 at 2pm and 7pm
Summer Holiday: Cliff Richard, The Shadows, Una Stubbs and Lauri Peters in one of the all-time feel-good classics. The 1pm screening is dementia-friendly: fun social events for people living with dementia, their friends, family and carers, featuring a short introductory talk and sing-along and a tea and coffee break.
Friday August 19 at 1pm and 7pm
Where the Crawdads Sing: A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harris Dickinson and Taylor John Smith star in the new film based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens, one of the best-selling books of all time.
Saturday August 20 at 7pm; Tuesday August 23 at 7pm; Wednesday August 24 at 7pm
David Lean festival: Brief Encounter: To celebrate the SJT’s current theatrical production, the cinema is screening David Lean’s movie starring Trevor Howard and Celia Johnson.
Thursday August 25 at 2pm, Friday August 26 at 7pm
David Lean festival: In Which We Serve: More from the great director, this time co-directing with writer and star Noël Coward; the latter’s screenplay was inspired by the exploits of Lord Mountbatten.
Coward stars, too, alongside John Mills, Bernard Miles, Celia Johnson, and – in his first screen role – Richard Attenborough.
Thursday August 25 at 7pm; Friday August 26 at 2pm
David Lean festival: Doctor Zhivago: the epic love story starring Omar Sharif, Julie Christie, Geraldine Chaplin, Tom Courtenay, Rod Steiger, Alec Guinness and Ralph Richardson.
Saturday August 27 at 2pm
André Rieu’s 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days Are Here Again (Event cinema): The wait is over - after two long years, maestro André Rieu is performing from his hometown of Maastricht once again.
The concert will be a jolly and captivating summer event on the iconic Vrijthof square, featuring popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and of course, joyous waltzes.
Saturday August 27 at 7pm; Sunday August 28 at 2pm
The Big Hit (film – French with English subtitles): A curmudgeonly actor (Kad Merad) helps prisoners put on a production of Waiting for Godot.
Tuesday August 30 at 7pm; Thursday September 1 at 2pm
Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War: One of Britain’s greatest landscape artists, Eric Ravilious was killed in a plane crash while on commission as Official War Artist in Iceland in 1942.
His life was as compelling and enigmatic as his art: this film brings to life this unique and still undervalued British artist caught in the crossfire of war 80 years ago.
Thursday September 1 at 7pm
Cinema tickets for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.
Box office on (01723) 370541 or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com