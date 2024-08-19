Film programme for September revealed for Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us

An engaging true story, a powerful romantic and a tense historical drama are included in the film are revealed for Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre big screen next month.

For a lighter touch, there’s the delightful action comedy Thelma and laugh-out-loud buddy comedy Babes.

“World cinema gives us multicultural romantic drama Touch and a splendid update of timeless French classic The Count Of Monte Cristo,” said film programme Steve Carley..

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in September are:

Egill Ólafsson stars as Kristofer in director Baltasar Kormákur’s Touch a Focus Features release

Thelma: when 93-year-old Thelma Post, June Squib, gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson, she sets out on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken from her.

Monday September 2, Tuesday September 3, Wednesday September 4 and Thursday September 5 at 7.45pm.

André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love: from his hometown of Maastricht, The King of the Waltz presents a must-see big screen spectacular. Accompanied by the Johann Strauss Orchestra and a cast of hundreds.

Thursday September 5 at 1.45pm.

blur: Live at Wembley Stadium: new film immortalising blur’s historic 2023 show, which saw them perform for 150,000 fans across a weekend that delivered 5-star reviews. Directed by Toby L, it captures the band at the biggest show of their career, featuring electrifying performances of hits including tracks from 2023’s chart-topping album The Ballad of Darren.Friday September 6 at 7pm; Saturday September 7 at 2.45pm

Let’s Dance!: Sweet Charity (1961): Charity Hope Valentine – Shirley MacLaine – works as a dancer along with her friends, Nickie and Helene. She longs for love but has bad luck with men.

Saturday September 7 at 7.45pm.

Widow Cliquot: the story behind the Veuve Clicquot champagne family and business that began in the late 18th century, starring Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge, Ben Miles and Paul Rhys.Monday September 9, Wednesday September 11 at 7.45pm; Thursday September 12 at 1.45pm.

Royal Ballet and Opera: the Marriage of Figaro: It’s Figaro’s wedding: join the Almaviva household for an uproarious day of revelation and scandal. Mozart’s comic opera is packed with plot twists, forbidden desires and unforgettable melodies.

Tuesday September 10 at 6.30pm.

NT Live: Prima Facie: Jodie Comer’s Olivier and Tony Award-winning performance in Suzie Miller’s one-woman play returns to cinemas. Brilliant young barrister Tessa has worked her way up from working class origins to the top of her game. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Thursday September 12 at 7pm; Saturday September 14 at 2:45pm.

The Count of Monte Cristo (French with English subtitles): Pierre Niney leads a stellar cast in this thrilling new adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ epic adventure The Count of Monte Cristo, the first French cinematic treatment of the tale of romance and redemption in more than 50 years.

Saturday September 14, Monday September 16, Tuesday September 17 at 7pm.

It Ends With US: adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel. Lily, Blake Lively, overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life. A chance meeting sparks a connection but Lily begins to see sides of him that remind her of her parents' relationship.Wednesday September 18 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Thursday September 19 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Swing Time (1936, dementia-friendly screening): legendary dancing duo Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at their best as a feckless gambler and a shrewd dancing instructor.Friday September 20 at 1pm.

Babes: lifelong friends Eden and Dawn – Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau – one single and wanting a baby, the other already a mum, navigate challenges to their bond when Eden pursues pregnancy alone after a one-night stand. Friday September 20 at 7.45pm; Saturday September 21 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Touch (Icelandic/Japanese/English with English subtitles): romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents, following one man's emotional journey to find his first love.Monday September 23, Tuesday September 24 at 7.45pm; Wednesday September 25 at 1.45pm.

Edward Scissorhands (Matthew Bourne’s dance version): Edward is a boy created by an eccentric inventor. When his creator dies, he’s left alone and unfinished with only scissors for hands. Matthew Bourne’s dance production is based on the classic Tim Burton movie and features the music of Danny Elfman and Terry Davies.

Wednesday September 25 at 7pm.

Firebrand: Katherine Parr – Alicia Vikander – the sixth wife of King Henry VIII – Jude Law – is named regent while the tyrant battles abroad. When the king returns, increasingly ill and paranoid, Katherine finds herself fighting for survival.

Thursday September 26 at 1.45pm; Saturday September 28 at 7pm.

Paul McCartney and Wings:One Hand Clapping: filmed and recorded over four days at Abbey Road Studios in 1974, One Hand Clapping showcased Wings‘ new line-up, fresh from their return from Nashville where they recorded the classic single Junior’s Farm.

Thursday September 26 at 7.45pm; Saturday September 28 at 2.45pm.

Moviedrome: Dr Strangelove (1964): Kubrick’s great satire features Peter Sellers in multiple roles, including the title role. After an unhinged US general orders a pre-emptive nuclear attack on the Soviet Union, the President, his advisors and an RAF officer attempt to prevent the bombing. Moviedrome films have an extended intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday September 27 at 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets at the SJT for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); Exhibition on Screen films, £12; event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: £6, and carers go free. To book, call the box office on (01723) 370541, or visit http://www.sjt.uk.comwww.sjt.uk.com