Films for August at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Elio flies in to Stephen Joseph Theatre cinema

The biggest action movies and the best independent films and documentaries are on the big screen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flm programmer Steve Carley said: “There’s top notch action in 28 Years Later, the next chapter in Danny Boyle’s apocalyptic saga, and Jurassic World: Rebirth – the dinosaurs are back, and the stakes are higher than ever.

"There’s heart, humour, and high-flying action in the Superman reboot that redefines him for a new generation, and Marvel's first family finally joins the MCU in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a new origin story full of cosmic wonder, brilliant minds, and interdimensional danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For drama closer to home try Lollipop, a candy-coloured journey through ‘90s suburbia with a twist of coming-of-age grit, and Four Letters of Love, a tender, poetic romance adapted from the beloved novel by Niall Williams.

Four Letters of Love is based on Niall Williams' best-selling novel and stars Pierce Brosnan

“Families can enjoy Elio, a cosmic coming-of-age tale about a young boy mistaken for Earth's ambassador in an intergalactic council, and for music-lovers, André Rieu returns with his annual summer concert.

“The Last Journey is a moving new documentary exploring the emotional landscapes of end-of-life travel. Jane Austen Wrecked My Life is a smart, romantic dramedy about a literature professor embarking on a quest to reclaim her life.

"The riveting Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse (1991) is a look behind the madness during the filming of Apocalypse Now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, our Moviedrome offering is Jane Campion’s hauntingly beautiful The Piano (1993), and our dementia-friendly screening is a magical musical for all generations: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968).

Family musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

“It’s looking like a Truly Scrumptious month.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph in August are:

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse: 1991 documentary about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic, Apocalypse Now. Includes footage and sound secretly recorded by Coppola’s wife, Eleanor.

Friday August 1 at 1.45pm.

Lollipop: Molly. Posy Sterling, just released from prison, struggles to regain custody of her children.

When she bumps into her childhood friend Amina, Idil Ahmed, the two women realise they need to take destiny into their own hands.

Friday August 1 at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 Years Later: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes in the third of director Danny Boyle’s and writer Alex Garland’s post-apocalyptic horror series.

Saturday August 2 at 2.45pm & 7.45pm; Monday August 4, Wednesday August 6 at 7.45pm.

Jurassic World Rebirth: an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday August 5 at 7.45pm; Thursday August 7 at 1.45pm; Friday August 8 August at 7.45pm; Saturday August 9 at 2.45pm; Monday August 11, Wednesday August 13, Friday August 15 at 7.45pm.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (English/French with English subtitles): a single bookseller, Camille Rutherford, finds herself forced to fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life.

Thursday August 7 at 7.45pm; Friday August 8 at 1.45pm.

Superman: Superman, David Corenswet,must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

The embodiment of truth, justice and the human way, he soon finds himself out of step with the modern world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday August 9, Tuesday August 12 at 7.45pm; Thursday August 14 at 1.45pm; Saturday August 16, Tuesday August 19, Thursday August 21 at 7.45pm

The Last Journey (Swedish with English subtitles): renowned Swedish TV-duo Filip Hammar and Fredrik Wikingsson embark on a trip to France, aiming to rekindle Filip’s elderly father’s zest for life.

Thursday August 14 at 7.45pm; Friday August 15 at 1.45pm.

Elio: Pixar animation about 11-year-old Elio who accidentally becomes the intergalactic ambassador of planet Earth after being beamed up to the Communiverse by aliens.

Saturday August 16 at 2.45pm; Monday August 18, Wednesday August 20 at 6.45pm; Thursday August 21 at 1.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968, dementia-friendly screening): A down-on-his-luck inventor turns a broken-down Grand Prix car into a fancy vehicle for his children; and they embark on a magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather.

Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, Gert Frobe, Anna Quayle and Lionel Jeffries star.

The score includes Grow the Roses, Hushabye Mountain, Toot Sweets, Truly Scrumptious, M’Ol’ Bam-boo, The Roses of Success, POSH and the title song.

Includes interval and refreshments.

Friday August 22 at 1pm.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: the latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirkby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Four, alongside Ralph Ineson, John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday August 22, Saturday August 23, Tuesday August 26 at 7.45pm; Thursday August 28, Friday August 29 at 1.45pm; Monday September 1 at 7.45pm

Four Letters of Love: Based on Niall Williams’ best-selling novel and starring Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter and Gabriel Byrne. Nicholas and Isabel were made for each other: but how will they ever know it?

Saturday August 23 at 2.45pm; Monday August 25, Wednesday August 27, Thursday August 28, Saturday August 30 at 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: The Piano (1993): New Zealand in the mid-19th century. A young mute woman (Holly Hunter), who communicates via sign language and her piano, and her daughter arrive at a remote location for an arranged marriage.

Friday August 29 at 7.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

André Rieu's 2025 Maastricht Concert: Waltz the Night Away!: a night of music, romance and celebration with an all-new summer concert captured live from the stunning Vrijthof Square in Maastricht.

Saturday August 30 at 2.45pm; Thursday September 4 at 7pm

To book cinema tickets, call the box office on (01723) 370541, or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com