Family films, drama, action thrillers and dance movies are on the big screen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “Plenty of family fare this month with the latest in the Despicable Me franchise; the live-action hybrid adventure/comedy Harold and the Purple Crayon; an adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s novel A Greyhound of a Girl, and a blast from the past – The NeverEnding Story, celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“We’ve also unmissable drama with Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders; Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Fly Me to the Moon; thrilling action/adventure with Daisy Edgar-Jones in Twisters, and home-grown musical romance with Chuck Chuck Baby.

“Plus Wilding, a charming and hopeful documentary of ecological regeneration, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert, and, of course, our summer celebration of the best dance movies of all time, Let’s Dance!”

The Bikeriders, Fly Me to the Moon, Twisters, Despicable Me 4, Chuck Chuck Baby and Harold and the Purple Crayon can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in August are:

The Bikeriders: capturing a rebellious time in mid-60s America when the culture and people were changing, Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy star in the story of motorcycle club The Vandals.

Thursday August 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Friday August 2 at 7.45pm.

In Chuck Chuck Baby Helen works in a chicken factory and cares for elderly Gwen. However, the return of her adolescent crush, Joanne, sparks some of her lost joie de vivre

Fly Me to the Moon: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in the story of the romance between the NASA director in charge of the Apollo 11 launch and the marketing specialist brought in to fix NASA’s public image.

Friday August 2 at 1.45pm; Saturday August 3, Monday August 5, Tuesday August 6 and Wednesday August 7 at 7.45pm.

Let’s Dance!: Happy Feet (2006): animated comedy film following emperor penguin Mumble, voiced by Elijah Wood, a brilliant tap dancer. Also featuring the voices of Robin Williams, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman and Anthony LaPaglia.

Saturday August 3 at 2.45pm.

A Greyhound of a Girl: co-production between seven European countries, this animated adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s novel features the voices of Charlotte Infussi D’Amico, Sharon Horgan and Brendan Gleeson.

Thursday August 8 at 1.45pm and 7pm; Friday August 9 at 1.45pm.

Twisters: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell in the story of a retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist who’s persuaded to return to Oklahoma to work with a new team and new technologies.

Friday August 9 at 7.45pm; Saturday August 10 at 2.45pm; Monday August 12, Tuesday August 13 and Wednesday 14 August at 7.45pm.

Let’s Dance!: The Band Wagon (1953): aging musical star Fred Astaire hopes a Broadway show will revive his career but clashes with the director who wants to make it a retelling of the Faust legend with prima ballerina Cyd Charisse.

Saturday August 10 at 7.45pm.

Despicable Me 4: Steve Carrell returns to voice Felonious Gru as he, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Thursday August 15 at 1.45pm and 7pm; Friday August 16 at 1.45pm and 7pm; Saturday August 17 at 2.45pm.

Let’s Dance!: Step Up (2006): wrong-side-of-the-tracks Tyler Gage – Channing Tatum – and privileged modern dancer Nora Clark – Jenna Dewan – find themselves paired up in a showcase that will determine both of their futures.

Saturday August 17 at 7.45pm.

Chuck Chuck Baby: Helen – Louise Brealey – works in a chicken factory and cares for elderly Gwen – Sorcha Cusack. However, the return of her adolescent crush, Joanne – Annabelle Scholey – regains some of her lost joie de vivre.

Monday August 19, Tuesday August 20, Wednesday August 21at 7.45pm; Thursday August 22 at 1.45pm.

Wilding: new documentary telling the story of a young couple betting on nature for the future of their failing, 400-year-old estate, battling entrenched tradition to place the fate of their farm in the hands of nature.

Thursday August 22 at 7.45pm.

Annie (dementia-friendly screening - 1982): feisty young orphan Annie – Aileen Quinn – is taken in by rich eccentric Daddy Warbucks – Albert Finney, much to the chagrin of the cantankerous woman who runs the orphanage.

Friday August 23 at 1pm

Harold and the Purple Crayon: adventurous Harold – Zachary Levi – can make anything come to life by drawing it.

When he grows up and draws himself off his book’s pages and into reality, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life.

Friday August 23 at 7pm; Saturday August 24 at 2.45pm; Monday August 26, Tuesday August 27 and Wednesday August 28 at 7pm; Thursday August 29 at 1.45pm.

Let’s Dance!: Flashdance (1983): Jennifer Beals stars as a young welder in a steel works, Alex Owens, who aspires to become a professional ballerina, in a movie that defined the 80s.

Saturday August 24 at 7.45pm.

The NeverEnding Story (1984 – 40th anniversary): Bastian finds a magical book that tells of a young warrior who is given the task of stopping the Nothing, a dark force, from engulfing the wonderland world of Fantasia.

Thursday August 29 August at 7pm; Friday August 30 at 1.45pm; Saturday August 31 at 2.45pm.

Moviedrome: The Red Shoes (1948): a young dancer – Moira Shearer – is torn between the man she loves and her pursuit to become a prima ballerina.Anton Walbrook and Marius Goring also star in Powell and Pressburger’s classic.

Friday August 30 at 7.45pm.

André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love: from his picturesque hometown of Maastricht, the King of the Waltz presents a must-see big screen spectacular.

Saturday August 31 at 7pm and Thursday September 5 at 1.45pm.

Tckets for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); Exhibition on Screen films, £12; event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: £6 and carers go free.

To book, call the box office on (01723) 370541 or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com