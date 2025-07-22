The Smurfs opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday July 25

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday July 24.

Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough

Lilo & Stitch (U): a lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family.

Thursday July 24 at 11am. All seats are £5 each.

Superman (12A): Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet stars as Superman,

Thursday July 24 at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Friday July 25 to Thursday July 31, daily at 7.30pm.

Smurfs (U): when Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him.

Rhianna and James Corden lend their voices to the characters.

Friday July 25 to Thursday July 31, daily at 2pm an 5pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Night of the Hunter (1955): in West Virginia during the great depression, a killer, played by Robert Mitchum, poses as a preacher in order to lay his hands on $10,000 of stolen money, its location known only by two children, something they promised their late father they would never reveal.

“Scarborough-born actor Charles Laughton directs.

Friday July 25 at 7.45pm

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague - The Movie (15): Roger Waters, founding member and creative force behind the legendary Pink Floyd, brings his live show, Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live From Prague - The Movie, to the big screen.

Thursday July 24 at 7.45pm and Saturday July 26 at 2.45pm.

28 Years Later (15) in this post-apocalyptic horror sequel, set 28 years after the spread of an incurable plague, a father and son leave their secure island community to gather supplies on the dangerous mainland.

Saturday July 26 at 7.45pm; Monday July 28 at 7.45pm; Wednesday July 30 at 7.45pm; Saturday August 2 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday August 4 at 7.45pm and Wednesday August 6 at 7.45pm.

Lollipop (15): a single mum fights to bring her children home from foster care and take back control of her life in this British drama.

Tuesday July 29 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 31 at 1.45pm and Friday August 1 at 7.45pm.

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse (1991, 15): documentary that chronicles how Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now was plagued by extraordinary script, shooting, budget, and casting problems, nearly destroying the life and career of the celebrated director.

Thursday July 31 at 7.45pm; Friday August 2 at 1.45pm.