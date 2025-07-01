Scarborough's Charles Laughton's Night of the Hunter is one highlight of July films at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph cinema

Barbra Streisand stars as the matchmaker in Hello Dolly!

There’s a month of great movies, streamings and documentaries in the cinema at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this July.

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “Our handpicked line-up includes bold new releases, iconic classics, the best of world cinema, and documentaries.

“For drama lovers there’s The Salt Path, a poignant adaptation of the bestselling memoir; The Ballad of Wallis Island, a lyrical, mysterious tale steeped in folklore and isolation; Lollipop, a surreal fever dream of pop music, love, and rebellion; and French indie gem The Marching Band.

“We’ve treats for action and zombie fans, with graceful, brutal, high-octane John Wick spin-off, Ballerina; Tornado, a thrilling reimagining of the disaster genre classic; and Danny Boyle’s long-awaited third chapter in his apocalyptic saga, 28 Years Later.

“For families, beloved animated saga How to Train Your Dragon takes flight in live-action form. Music lovers will enjoy the electrifying final tour of Pink Floyd co-founder’s Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill – Live from Prague.

“You are invited to sing along with Barbra Streisand in the beloved musical extravaganza, Hello, Dolly! for our monthly dementia-friendly screening.

“Step behind the chaos, ambition, and genius of cinematic landmark Apocalypse Now in the gripping 1991 documentary, Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse. And this month we have not one, but two entries in our popular Moviedrome strand.

First, one of the most unconventional love stories in film history, cult classic Harold and Maude (1971).

And Robert Mitchum’s sinister preacher still casts a long shadow in one of cinema’s most visually striking thrillers, The Night of the Hunter (1955), directed by Scarborough’s Charles Laughton.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in July and August are:The Salt The Salt Path: Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs play Raynor and Moth, a couple who walk the South West Coast Path after a series of crises in their lives, in this new film based on Raynor Winn’s best-selling and award-winning memoir.

Thursday July3 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday July 5 at 2.45pm and Monday July 7 at 7.45pm

The Ballad of Wallis Island: an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island tries to make his fantasies come true by getting his favourite musicians to perform at his home.

Friday July 4 at 1.45pm; Saturday July 5 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 10 Friday July 11 at 1.45pm and Saturday July 12 at 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: Harold and Maude (1968): young, rich, and obsessed with death, Haroldfinds himself changed forever when he meets lively septuagenarian Maudeat a funeral.

Friday July 4 at 7.45pm.

Ballerina: an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organisation sets out to seek revenge after her father'’s death. With Keanu Reeves, as John Wick, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston and Gabriel Byrne.

Tuesday July 8, Thursday July 10, Friday July 11 at 7.45pm; Saturday July 12 at 2.45pm and Monday July 14 at 7.45pm.

Tornado: Tornado, a Japanese puppeteer's daughter gets caught up with criminals when their show crosses paths with a crime gang led by Sugarman and his son Little Sugar.

Tuesday July 15, Thursday July 17, Friday July 18, Saturday July 19, and Tuesday July 22 at 7.45pm.

The Marching Band (French with English subtitles): an acclaimed conductor needs a bone marrow donor. Learning he was adopted, he finds an older brother, sparking a musical journey.

Wednesday July 16 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 17 at 1.45pm.

Hello, Dolly! (1969, dementia-friendly screening): Barbra Streisand as matchmaker Dolly Levi, who wants to find a partner for ‘half-a-millionaire’ Horace Vandergelder, Walter Matthau. Also starring Michael Crawford.

The Jerry Herman score includes It Takes a Woman, Before the Parade Passes By, It Only Takes a Moment, Put on Your Sunday Clothes, Elegance and the title song.

Friday July 18 at 1pm.

How to Train your Dragon: an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons on the isle of Berk.

The friendship between Viking Hiccup and dragon Toothless becomes key to both species forging a new future together.

The film is based on the book by Cressida Cowell.

Saturday July 19 at 2.45pm; Monday July 21, Wednesday July 23 at 6.45pm and Thursday July 24 and Friday July at 25 1.45pm.

Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill – Live from Prague: documentary about Roger Waters’ first Farewell Tour, recorded in Prague, featuring 20 Pink Floyd and Roger Waters classic songs, as well as a new song, The Bar.

Thursday July 24 at 7.45pm and Sat July 26 at 2.45pm.

Moviedrome: The Night of the Hunter (1955): in West Virginia during the great depression, a killer, Robert Mitchum, poses as a preacher to lay his hands on $10,000 of stolen money, its location known only by two children.

It was directed by Scarborough-born Oscar winner Charles Laughton. Now consider a classic, the reviews put him off ever directing a film again.

Friday July 25 at 7.45pm.

28 Years Later: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes in the third of director Danny Boyle’s and writer Alex Garland’s post-apocalyptic horror series.

Saturday July 26, Monday July 28, Wednesday July 30 at 7.45pm; Saturday August 2 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday August 4, Wednesday August 6 at 7.45pm.

Lollipop: Molly just released from prison, struggles to regain custody of her children. When she bumps into her childhood friend Amina, the two women realise they need to take destiny into their own hands.

Tuesday 29 July at 7.45pm; Thursday 31July at 1.45pm; Friday 1 August at 7.45pm (OC)

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse: 1991 documentary about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic, Apocalypse Now. Includes footage and sound secretly recorded by Coppola’s wife Eleanor.

The film starred Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Harrison Ford, Laurence Fishburne and Dennis Hopper.

Thursday July 31 at 7.45pm; Friday August 1 at 1.45pm.

To book, call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk. com