Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre unveil its film programme for September - including Jaws 50th anniversary screening

Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess Coleman and Lindsay Lohan as Anna Coleman in Disney's Freakier Friday

Music, documentaries and big new releases are on offer in the cinema at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in September.

Flm programmer Steve Carley, says: “This month we continue our mission to bring a strong mix of unforgettable live performances, iconic classics, and the cream of cinema’s new releases.

“There’s the award-winning musical Next to Normal; a breathtaking concert film from the legendary Pink Floyd guitarist in David Gilmour: Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, and, straight from London’s National Theatre, the poignant new play Inter Alia, which challenges perceptions of identity, justice, and what we leave behind.

“Finally, there’s Spielberg’s landmark thriller Jaws, which returns to the big screen for its 50th anniversary, marking half a century of cinematic suspense that changed movie history.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph in September are:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirkby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Four, alongside John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.

Monday September 1 at 7.45pm.

Jaws: Yes, it’s really 50 years since the great white shark first terrorised Amity Island.

Jaws is directed by Steven Spielberg, who piles on the dread with help from John Williams’ menacing score

Adapted from Peter Benchley’s novel, starring Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw, and considered to be the first great summer blockbuster, Jaws is directed by Steven Spielberg, who piles on the dread with help from John Williams’ menacing score.

Tuesday September 2, Wednesday September 3 at 7.45pm; Thursday September 4 at 1.45pm.

André Rieu's 2025 Maastricht Concert: Waltz the Night Away: step into a night of music, romance, and celebration with André Rieu in this all-new summer concert captured live from the stunning Vrijthof Square in his beloved hometown of Maastricht.

Thursday September 4 at 7pm.

Waltz the night away with Andre Rieu

The Naked Gun: Liam Neeson continues a remarkable new chapter in his career as a comedy mainstay, starring as the son of Lieutenant Frank Drebin, following in his father’s footsteps at Police Squad. Also stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand and Danny Huston.

Friday September 5 at 1.45pm; Saturday September 6 at 7.45pm; Tuesday September 9, Wednesday September 10 at 7.45pm.

F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt is F1 racing driver Sonny Hayes, returning after a 30-year absence to save an underdog team. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem support – and look out for cameos from real F1 drivers including Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso.

Friday 5 September at 7.15pm; Saturday 6 September at 2.45pm; Monday 8 September at 7.15pm (OC); Thursday 11 September at 1.45pm

Next to Normal: four times Olivier Award nominated, this intimate exploration of family, loss and grief stars Caissie Levy and features a thrilling rock score from Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. Winner of three Tony Awards and one of only ten musicals ever to win the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Thursday September 11 at 7pm; Saturday September 13 at 2.45pm.

The Life of Chuck: Tom Hiddleston, Chiwitel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Mark Hamill in a new film based on one of Stephen King’s best short stories – a joyous, life-affirming tale about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz.

Friday September 12 September at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday September 13, Monday September 15; Tuesday September 16 at 7.45pm; Thursday September 18 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

David Gilmour Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome: New film which sees Gilmour return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck and Strange tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome.

Wednesday September 17 at 7.15pm.

Evita (1996, dementia-friendly screening): Madonna, Antonia Banderas, Jonathan Pryce and Jimmy Nail in the film adaptation of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical about the life of Argentinian first lady, Eva Perón.

Friday September 19 at 1pm.

Moviedrome: Blood Simple (1984): In this debut film from the Coen Brothers, the owner of a seedy small-town Texas bar discovers that one of his employees is having an affair with his wife, Frances McDormand. A chaotic chain of misunderstandings, lies, and mischief ensues after he devises a plot to have them murdered.

Friday September 19 at 7.45pm.

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore: Documentary directed and produced by Shoshannah Stern about the life and career of Marlee Matlin. The first deaf performer to win an Oscar for her starring role in Children of a Lesser God in 1986, she went on to become a lauded activist and campaigner alongside her successful acting career.

Saturday September 20 at 2.45pm.

Freakier Friday: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan reunite in the sequel to the hugely successful 2003 body-swap comedy, Freaky Friday. They’re joined by Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons as soon-to-be stepsisters in an even freakier four-way swap.

Saturday September 20, Monday September 22 at 7.45pm; Saturday September 27 September at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Late Shift (German with English subtitles): a young nurse and single mother Floria works hard in an understaffed hospital ward; one day, an error turns her day into a gripping race against time.

Wednesday September 24 September at 7.45pm.

NT Live: Inter Alia: Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike is smart Crown Court Judge Jessica, at the top of her career. Behind the robe, she’s a karaoke fiend, loving wife and supportive parent. When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, can she hold her family upright? Writer Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin reunite following their global phenomenon Prima Facie.

Thursday September 25 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

To book, call the box office on (01723) 370541, or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com