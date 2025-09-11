Rusticus will bring the outdoors to life with costume themed, interactive story telling.

Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo is preparing a spine-tingling selection of family friendly Halloween activities throughout the October school holidays.

From Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2, visitors can enjoy spooky magic shows, autumnal crafting, face painting, and interactive storytelling adventures with Rusticus Theatre, including ghost hunting, wizarding quests and magical trick-or-treat trails.

Through engaging sessions, Rusticus create an exhilarating environment for children to learn and explore their imaginations, making for an unforgettable day out for the whole family.

A spokesperson said: “Sewerby’s walled gardens will be transformed with eerie decorations, while the zoo offers hands-on wildlife fun, making scary fat balls for the animals.

"With live entertainment, seasonal crafts, and immersive outdoor experiences, this event will make for a memorable half-term.”

The Halloween programme of events includes: Halloween Spooky Gardens; Rusticus Wizarding Adventure; Love Exploring – Dinosaur Safari; Love Exploring – Halloween Dance Trail; Wildcats – Pebble and Pinecone Critters; Rusticus Adventure – Grim Tales, Hunting Adventure, and Trick or Treat; Spooky Magic Shows and Face Painting; Zoo Activity – Orange Fat Balls; and Wildcats – Haunted House.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “This Halloween, Sewerby Hall and Gardens promises spooky, seasonal fun for all the family.

“From eerie outdoor adventures to crafting activities and engaging live performances, there are lots of events on offer for people to make the most of!’’

Go to www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/spooky-sewerby/ to discover the full list of Halloween activities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.