Hallowe'en quiz and music bingo at Yorkshire Coast brewery

Tickets have gone on sale for a Hallowe'en event with a difference at a Yorkshire Coast brewery.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 31, the team at Hunmanby-based Wold Top Brewery will host a unique Singo Bingo event combined with a spooky seasonal quiz.

“We wanted to mix things up a bit for Hallowe'en night this year, so we decided to combine two of our most popular events to make one unforgettable evening,” said Sam Smith from Wold Top’s events team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Visitors can expect a frightfully fun night of music and monstrous trivia! The legendary Shane will be spinning tunes for a live round of Singo Bingo, which will be followed by a Hallowe'en-themed quiz to test their ghostly general knowledge. Fancy dress is optional, but highly recommended!”

Shane Durrant will bring his Singo Bingo experience to Wold Top Brewery on 31st October

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7pm on Saturday, October 31, cost £15 per person and include a pint or a soft drink on arrival.

Refreshments will be available to buy, and basic camping is available for £12 per pitch. You can book online at https://bit.ly/SingoHalloween.