Have a wizard time at Harry Potter Book Day events
Visitors to East Riding Libraries will be able to explore the wizarding world of Harry Potter with games, readings, and fun activities which honour the unforgettable bonds of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.
The official date for Harry Potter Book Day is today (Thursday, October 9), but East Riding Libraries will be running events from Tuesday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 14, to give visitors the most opportunity to take part.
Those who come along will have the chance to celebrate the magic of friendship as well as Potter’s deadliest foes and rivalries through this year’s theme of Friends and Foes.
Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “East Riding Libraries have always had a great response to the Harry Potter events as the new generations of fans take an interest, and so I am really pleased to see these celebrations return for 2025.
‘’Whilst they are always rather hectic and fast-paced, it is certainly worthwhile to see the enjoyment they bring to both children and staff alike. Tickets tend to sell out very quickly, so don’t leave it too late!”
Fancy dress is welcomed, although not essential, and the libraries team welcome wands and other Harry Potter trinkets.
These events are designed for children aged 7 to 11 years.
Tickets cost £3 per child (accompanying adults do NOT need to book a place or pay for a ticket) and must be booked in advance.
Go to www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on/ for further information.