The John Godber Company has announced that its 2026 UK tour of John Godber’s classic comedy Teechers will premiere at Bridlington Spa on Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30 (two shows).

This is the first time one of the company’s productions has launched in Bridlington.

A much-loved work by award-winning playwright John Godber, Teechers is a razor-sharp comedy that captures the trials, tribulations and sheer absurdity of school life.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Brimming with energy, humour and quick-fire character changes, the play follows three Year 11 students, Salty, Gail and Hobby, as they act out their final school days and pay tribute to the teachers who changed their lives.

"It is the end of term and the hilarious comedy masterpiece has been reset for our post Covid times.

“Salty, Gail and Hobby use their BTEC Performing Arts exam to showcase their work.

"This new production celebrates outstanding Yorkshire acting talent, with Jo Patmore, Sophie Suddaby and Levi Payne taking on all the roles between them.

"Their versatility and comic timing breathe fresh life into a play that has entertained audiences across the world since its premiere.

"Alongside performances, the company will also offer workshops for schools and colleges, providing students with the chance to explore the themes of the play and develop their own creative skills.”

Go to www.thejohngodbercompany.co.uk to find out more about the John Godber Company.

Visit www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets.