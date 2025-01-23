Last chance to buy bungalows at sought after Barratt Homes’ The Sands in Bridlington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local housebuilder Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has just two bungalows remaining from its collection of new, contemporary homes for sale at The Sands development in Bridlington.

Located on Kingsgate in Bridlington, 60% of the bungalows have already sold, leaving just two energy-efficient bungalows available to buy. These stylish two-bedroom homes feature a modern fitted kitchen and dining area, spacious bedrooms, a family bathroom, and plenty of storage throughout.

The Bedale house type is the remaining bungalow design, which is particularly appealing to downsizers seeking comfort and convenience. Priced at £186,000, it offers significant financial benefits, with no Stamp Duty payable for first-time buyers, even after the April increase. For those moving homes, the Stamp Duty sits at £1,200 post-rise.

Barratt Homes also has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes currently available with prices ranging from £184,000 to £330,000.

The Sands is ideally situated offering a coastal location for a wide variety of buyers. With unrivalled access to East Yorkshire’s seaside towns and villages, The Sands also benefits from excellent commuter links to Driffield, Hull and York.

The seaside development also benefits from excellent local amenities nearby such as shops including Morrisons and Lidl. There is a selection of different pubs and restaurants, including Burlington's Restaurant and Lobster Pot, and schools such as Hilderthorpe Primary School just a short walk away.

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East’s The Sands, commented: “We’re so pleased that our bungalows are proving to be so popular at The Sands. With 60% sold and now just two remaining, we are really encouraging interested buyers to speak with our Sales Advisors to find out more information before they’re all snapped up. These stylish two-bedroom homes are perfect for homeowners looking to downsize in the beautiful town of Bridlington.

“Nestled within idyllic settings right by the coast, this development offers the perfect blend of modern living and serene seaside charm. Our contemporary bungalows are designed with both energy efficiency and practicality in mind, ensuring that buyers can enjoy a low-maintenance, comfortable lifestyle in a sought-after location.”

For further information on Barratt Homes new contemporary bungalows at The Sands please visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-002597-the-sands/

For more information on homes within East Riding of Yorkshire, please visit https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/east-riding-of-yorkshire/bridlington/