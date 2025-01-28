Local care home launches care cafe

Mallard Court care home, in Bridlington are inviting members of the local community to a new monthly café aimed at supporting carers who support their loved ones in the local community and give them a space where they can connect with other carers.

We know the importance of supporting our local community and hold monthly groups, specifically for those living with dementia or caring for a loved one.

Taking place every second Tuesday of the month from 2.30pm-3.30pm, guests will have a chance to meet other carers and form new connections and friendships whilst loved ones can enjoy a range of activities within the home.

The Carers Café is free to all and provides respite and social support.

A recent cafe taking place in the homeA recent cafe taking place in the home
A recent cafe taking place in the home

During the care group session, guests will also have a chance to meet the team at the home, to discuss any questions they might have about care.

Acting General Manager Angela Dooley said: “We’re really looking forward to making more friends in our local community. Caring for others can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more support we can provide to each other, the better. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

