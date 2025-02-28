Malton Museum invites new volunteers to coffee morning

Malton Museum is looking for new volunteers as it prepares for re-opening, and is inviting anyone interested to a coffee morning to find out more.

Rachael Bowers, Museum Coordinator, said: "Malton Museum is run almost entirely by volunteers, who do all kinds of fascinating things. We are particularly looking for Front of House volunteers, Town Tour Guides and Education Volunteers.

"There’s no one type of person who enjoys volunteering - you might be at the start of your career, or you might be retired, but all of our volunteers have a passion for sharing Malton’s fascinating history and making people feel welcome to our museum and its events.

"We’re particularly keen to hear from younger volunteers, including sixth form students and young people doing their Duke of Edinburgh’s award."

Martin Sleeman (L) with fellow Town Tour Guides

The museum is hosting a coffee morning where members of the public can chat to the museum’s volunteers.

The event is taking place at Malton Museum, 36 Yorkersgate, Malton on Friday 7 March between 11am and 2pm.

Roles available include Front of House Volunteers who welcome visitors to the museum, Education Volunteers who deliver talks to schools and adult groups, and Town Tour Guides, who deliver the museum’s successful programme of guided walks.

Malton Museum is open Thursday - Saturday between 10:30 and 3:30 from 3 April until 1 November, so roles are seasonal.

Museum Coordinator Rachael Bowers inside Malton Museum

What to expect- according to our volunteers:

Nick Fletcher, Front of House Volunteer, said: "I have done many varied jobs in my life and found I had some time on my hands and wanted to help out my local community. During my time at the museum, I have done many varied tasks and have found it very enjoyable and rewarding. The staff and volunteers are all very friendly and supportive. I have gained confidence and have been able to follow my various media interests. I enjoy meeting people from all walks of life and some from all over the world!"

Christine Pietrowski, Education Volunteer, said: "This is a volunteering role that suits me. I can do all the background work at home in my own time asking for help from other volunteers who know the collection. Bookings for talks are usually known well in advance so I can choose to do dates when I’m available. And going out and about meeting other volunteers and members of groups is very enjoyable.

"As an Education Volunteer I’ve researched and created a talk for adults, ‘What’s in a Name?’ I’ve always enjoyed researching, writing and giving talks so I had a great time putting together this light-hearted presentation. I’ve just finished researching and writing a second talk and am looking forward to presenting that too."

Malton Museum, Yorkersgate, Malton

Martin Sleeman, Town Tour Guide, said: "I was motivated by a desire to learn more about the history of the town in which I worked for 29 years and where I have lived for more than 40 years. I felt that the town had given so much to me and I was keen to give something back.

"There’s a real feeling of comradeship with my fellow guides and assistants. I particularly enjoy researching around the subject matter of our planned tours. Plus, when you get positive feedback from tour participants, it makes it feel really worthwhile."

For more information about volunteering, please visit https://www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/get-involved/volunteering-opportunities/