National award-winning wildlife photography exhibition arrives at Nunnington Hall

The spectacular British Wildlife Photography Awards is now open at Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley.

Celebrating the diversity of British wildlife and wild spaces, the exhibition aims to raise awareness about British biodiversity, species and habitats. On display at the National Trust property until Sunday 13 July, winning images are selected from thousands of entries in over a dozen categories, including film and three for juniors.

More than 13,000 images were submitted into this year’s competition, with amateur and professional photographers competing for the £3,500 grand prize. Simon Withyman was chosen as this year’s overall winner, with his image of a red fox on patrol through Bristol city centre taking the prestigious award.

The British Wildlife Photography Awards is a revered showcase of nature photography in Britain and a crucial reminder of what value our woodlands, wetlands and other ecosystems still hold.

Golden images on display at Nunnington Hall's exhibition

Laura Kennedy, Experience & Programming Manager at Nunnington Hall, said:

“We’re delighted to offer our visitors the opportunity to see this year’s selected images. They are always of such a high quality and the variation of categories always means they show the diversity of wildlife we have really well.

With the number of images submitted into this year’s competition, you really are seeing the very best of British wildlife photography when you visit the exhibition here at Nunnington.”

A standout of this year’s awards is the Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year, awarded to 9-year-old Jamie Smart for her beautiful image of a curlew amongst dandelions in the early morning light.

Under 11 category of BWPA on display

Will Nicholls, Director of BWPA, said:

“The British Wildlife Photography Awards continues to showcase the extraordinary beauty and diversity of Britain’s natural world. This year’s competition not only celebrates the artistry and dedication of our photographers but also serves as a powerful reminder of our responsibility to protect these wild spaces. We hope this collection inspires others to appreciate, respect, and safeguard the wildlife that makes Britain so unique.”

Nunnington Hall is open every Tuesday to Sunday, plus the Bank Holiday Monday. Normal admission prices apply, with free entry to National Trust members and under fives. Entry to the exhibition is included in admission.

The house, exhibition and gardens are open from 10.30am – 5pm, with last entry at 4pm. The tearoom and tea garden are also open for drinks and snacks. For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall

For more information about the British Wildlife Photography Awards, visit www.bwpawards.org.