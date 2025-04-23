New exhibition uncovers the hidden gems of Pickering’s past – and you can have your say too!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beck Isle Museum in Pickering has unveiled its latest exhibition, ‘What’s in Store?’, a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at some of the extraordinary objects housed in the museum’s extensive collection.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This exhibition has given us a chance to highlight some of the objects normally tucked away in our stores,” explainsProject Manager, Michala Pearson. “We’re really enjoying sharing these ‘hidden gems’ with our visitors.”

From quirky curiosities to remarkable pieces of local history, the exhibition features a range of objects from Pickering’s past. It’s been made possible thanks to a wider collections project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. With their support, Beck Isle Museum has been able to invest in improving storage, documentation, and access to its collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This exhibition is part of an important project for the museum,” explains Chair of Beck Isle Museum Trustees, Julie Kinghorn. “With the support and funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, we’ve been working to ensure that many of the lesser-known objects from the town’s past are getting the attention they deserve.”

Museum volunteers prepare objects ready for the exhibition

The objects on display were selected with the help of the museum’s dedicated team of volunteers, as well as during sessions run with local community groups. Among the many standout pieces in the exhibition is a large, ornate cashier’s till from the much-loved White Swan pub in Pickering. “It’s a really beautiful piece,” says Julie, “as much a work of art as it is a piece of equipment. The intricate decoration was actually designed by Tiffany of New York and is proving popular with visitors.”

Another highlight is a selection of lithographs by Francis Nicholson, an important artistic figure from Pickering’s past. Often called the ‘father of watercolour painting’, Nicholson was also an early pioneer of lithography. “These rare prints give us a glimpse into his skill and innovation,” says Julie, “but they also connect Pickering to the wider story of British art. His work can be found in major collections like the British Museum and the Tate, but it all began right here.”

The museum is also asking online visitors to get involved too. “We’d love to hear about people’s favourite objects, brought to light during the project,” adds Julie. “We’re inviting people to vote online and have pledged to put the three most popular choices on long-term display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition runs throughout the 2025 season and is included within general admission to Beck Isle Museum, with all tickets providing museum entry for one year. You can vote for your favourite object on the museum’s website – beckislemuseum.org.uk/poll

About Beck Isle Museum

Housed in a Grade II* listed building in the heart of Pickering, Beck Isle Museum shares the rich history of this bustling market town on the edge of the North York Moors. Discover the fascinating story of Pickering and its people and uncover the lives of those who shaped the town. With a wide range of historic shops and workshops to explore and hands on exhibits. There is a regular programme of family-friendly activities and special events, and the museum’s picturesque beck-side spot is perfect for picnics.