North Yorkshire Water Park launches ‘Ultimate’ Aquapark this summer

North Yorkshire Water Park makes a huge splash with exclusive ‘Ultimate AquaPark’, allowing visitors to access both AquaParks for the price of one this summer. Exclusive ‘Ultimate AquaPark’ offer available on the Warrior and Wipeout AquaPark courses for just £20 per person.

North Yorkshire Water Park is making waves this summer with an unmissable offer - double the fun, for half the price on its much-loved AquaParks.

Visitors can now book the ‘Ultimate AquaPark’ experience, accessing both of the Park’s signature AquaPark courses, Warrior and Wipeout, for the price of just one ticket, saving a massive £17 per person.

This limited-time summer offer invites families, friends, colleagues and thrill-seekers alike to dive into two action-packed AquaParks in one adrenaline-fuelled session. With the Park’s most iconic attractions refreshed and ready for summer 2025, there’s never been a better time to suit up and make a splash.

North Yorkshire Water Park

Visitors can take to the water to tackle Warrior, the epic floating playground packed with giant slides, climbing walls, and intense obstacle challenges. Then, dive over to conquer Wipeout, home to the exhilarating El Jefe with its towering jump stations and high-speed slides.

Gareth Davies, Operations Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, says: “This summer, we wanted to offer even more value and excitement for our visitors. With our new ‘Ultimate AquaPark’ ticket, guests can enjoy both of our fantastic AquaParks for the price of one. It’s a great way to experience twice the challenges, twice the fun, and make the most of a day out on the water.”

The offer is live from 5th July and available all summer long. To take advantage, guests simply need to visit the North Yorkshire Water Park website and select the ‘Ultimate Aquapark’ ticket when booking. One ticket gives access to both the Warrior and Wipeout AquaParks for a full hour of back-to-back thrills.

For further information and to book, please visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk