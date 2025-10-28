Opticians to host Halloween fun day this half term
Kids are invited to come in their best costumes on October 31 and will be entered into a competition to win an exciting hamper filled with creative crafting goodies, pulled together by the Specsavers Pocklington team.
The opticians understand that for some children, visiting a healthcare environment can often feel daunting. They hope to show that there’s no need to worry about getting their eyes tested – the only scary thing on the day will be their wonderful costumes.
Amy Sheldon, director at Specsavers Pocklington, says: ‘We understand that visiting the optician can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming for kids. That’s why we’re hosting our fun day this Halloween, hoping to create a welcoming and engaging environment where children can feel excited about taking care of their vision.
‘Our goal is to ease their worry, so the next time they visit any healthcare professional, they'll feel more comfortable. Everyone at the store is looking forward to welcoming families into store and we can’t wait to see all the amazing Halloween costumes!’