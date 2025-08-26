Pickering attraction adds twilight pumpkin picking to its Halloween experience

Further to the sell-out success of its inaugural event last year, the team at a Pickering farm shop and café has announced plans for a Halloween event for families and young children.

From October 25-31, the Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café will host a Halloween experience comprising pumpkin picking and carving, crafts and games, plus a ride on the ghost train. New for 2025 is a family-friendly twilight session where visitors can pick their pumpkins by lamplight.

The event has been organised by Cedarbarn’s assistant general manager, Lauren Turnbull: “We can’t wait to welcome people to our spooktacular Halloween event and have exciting plans to decorate the Dutch barn and the train, and to serve spooky treats from the Airstream trailer.

“Our flexible tickets mean you can pick a day and a session to suit you. We have morning and afternoon sessions, which start at 10 am and 1 pm respectively. You are free to ride the ghost train to pick your pumpkin, then head to the carving and crafts area anytime during your session. The twilight session runs from 6pm on Wednesday October 29.”

Lauren Turnbull aboard the Ghost Train at Cedarbarn

The Cedarbarn Halloween experience costs £12.99 for children and tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/BookCBHalloween.

Additional pumpkins are available from the Farm Shop, and an adult ticket for the train costs £3. Children must be accompanied by an adult on the train.

Cedarbarn is located on Thornton Road and is home to a Café, Farm Shop, Butchery, Miniature Railway and Dog Walking Field.