Pickering farm shop café to host charity quiz nights

Following a year of fundraising that saw the team at Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café raise over £40,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, dates for two further charity events have been announced.

On Friday, 24 January and 21 February, local quizmaster and Cedarbarn team member Michael Kipling will host quiz nights with a pie and pea supper at the Thornton Road venue in Pickering.

Mr Kipling said: “The quiz night for Macmillan was such good fun that we thought we’d repeat it for local charities this year. Proceeds from the January quiz will go to Malton-based Ryedale Special Families, which is fundraising to build a new home to support the families of children and young people with disabilities and additional needs in Ryedale.

“Proceeds from the February quiz will go towards local lady Maisie Bulmer’s charity ball in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, Anthony Nolan and Yorkshire Kidney Research, who supported her recovery from Non Hodgkins B Cell Lymphoma.”

Quizmaster Michael Kipling with Heidi Ridgewell, Family Support Worker at Ryedale Special Families

Teams of up to four people will compete in a fun quiz and there will be prizes for the top two teams. Tickets for the quiz cost £20 and include a Cedarbarn Steak Pie and Pea supper, with proceeds going to the charities. They are available to buy online at https://bit.ly/CBQuizNights.

