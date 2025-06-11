Reading Challenges returning to East Riding Libraries this summer

The popular Summer Reading Challenge is returning to East Riding Libraries next month.

Little Summer Readers and 2025 Summer Reading Challenge, Story Garden, will take place from Saturday, July 5.

Families will be able to sign up and will receive either a collector folder or card.

Children will be able to collect stickers throughout the summer and receive a prize when complete.

The challenges are available for children in the East Riding, aged zero to 11.

The Summer Reading Challenge theme of Story Garden aims to inspire children to tap into a world of imagination through reading, exploring the magical connection between storytelling and nature.

For the children taking part in the Summer Reading Challenge, Robin Simpson will be visiting libraries, providing Story Lantern workshops to entertain throughout the summer.

Little Summer Readers is the brainchild of two East Riding librarians and their desire to see a summer reading event designed for pre-school children. It’s also completely free for children to take part and promotes reading for fun from a young age.

Children will also be able to participate in themed events for Little Summer Readers at local libraries, provided by Debutots, as well as themed family story events.

Jess McCarthy, librarian for East Riding Libraries, said: “We’re so happy to be bringing back The Challenge and Little Summer Readers for another year.

“Reading for fun from a young age is one of the biggest indicators of success in later life. We want to give families a chance to foster this love throughout the summer, and hopefully continue it throughout the year.”

Little Summer Readers: https://www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on/little-summer-readers/

Summer Reading Challenge: https://www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/whats-on/summer-reading-challenge/