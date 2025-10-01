Spotlight Theatre will be hosting a production of Robin Hood, directed by Rebecca Smith and Lloyd Robinson (musical director Geoff Allanach).

The West Street venue will be delivering a production of Robin Hood, directed by Rebecca Smith and Lloyd Robinson (musical director Geoff Allanach).

A Spotlight spokesperson via the venue’s website, said: “Sherwood’s favourite outlaw is back with laughter, songs, and panto mayhem galore! So secure those tickets for a panto adventure you're sure to adore!

"Sherwood Forest is in trouble! The greedy Sheriff of Nottingham and his sly sidekick Guy of Gisbourne are taxing the villagers to the max.

“Determined to bring justice back to the forest, Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men step up to outwit the villains for the last time.

“But when the Sheriff sets a trap in the guise of a grand archery competition, the game takes a dangerous twist... and soon Robin must fight not just for justice, but for freedom.

“With Fairy Twiglet's sparkle, Nurse Nora’s endless gossip, and plenty of help from you, our audience, can good triumph over evil once more? “Packed with toe-tapping songs, laugh out loud slapstick, and all the festive magic you’d expect from Spotlight Theatre, be prepared to boo the baddies, cheer our heroes, and get ready to shout ‘He's behind you!’ in this festive panto fit for the whole family. Oh yes it is!”

The evening shows will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, December 12, Friday, December 19, Monday, December 22, Tuesday, December 23, Monday, December 29 and Tuesday, December 30.

There will be matinee shows starting at 2.30pm on Saturday, December 13, Sunday, December 14, Saturday, December 20, Sunday, December 21, Saturday, December 27 and Sunday, December 28.

Tickets are priced £12 for adults and £8 for under 16s.

Go to https://www.bridspa.com/event-details/?entry=02-hood25

Visit www.spotlighttheatrebridlington.co.uk for more details about Spotlight Theatre.