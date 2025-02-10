The Lounge at Beckview Studios: Featuring, Pyramid Park, Alastair James and Rachel Makena

The Beckview Studios Live Lounge events offer fans a rare opportunity to experience live music in an intimate and immersive environment.

The Beckview Studios Live Lounge events offer fans a rare opportunity to experience live music in an intimate and immersive environment. Each performance is recorded, filmed, and live streamed, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create great live recordings.

Confirmed acts:

Pyramid Park - Pyramid Park is an indie pop artist based in Cambridge. Losing his father aged 11 propelled McAllen to create music as a form of therapy. Years later Pyramid Park has toured over ten countries, performed more than 30 festivals and had multiple local BBC introducing radio spots. His music has been placed on retail store playlists across the UK, including Next and Boots. Pyramid Park will release his third album Cyclones & Silence in February 2025, with a series of five singles beforehand.

Alastair James - Alastair James is a profound singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist hailing from the seaside town of Scarborough, North Yorkshire. Alastair crafts music that resonates with both heart and soul, His voice, often linkened ti the southful timbre of Paolo Nutuni, James Morrison, and Paul McCartney. His musical Journey began at the age of 14 when he first picked up a guitar and started writing songs. Since then, his passion has taken him around the globe, performing in diverse venues and connecting with listeners through his evocative performances.

Rachel Makena - Rachel Makena is a pop singer-songwriter from Beverley, East Yorkshire. Rachel has made a name for herself with her heartfelt music and dedication to important causes. One of her proudest achievements was writing a song for WWF’s World Walrus Day, which was featured in their social media campaign to promote the Walrus from Space programme. Her songs "Walrus," "Plastic Wrap," "Can Anybody Hear Me?" and "No Planet B" were created to raise awareness of climate change and support WWF's fundraising efforts.

Friday, February 28 7pm - 10:30pm

Doors for this event are from 6.45pm. The first set will start promptly at 7.30pm. NOTE: Once a set begins, there will be no entry to the live room. Seating is unassigned.

This performance will be filmed, recorded, & live-streamed. By attending this event, you agree to being part of the live audience & all subsequent recordings.