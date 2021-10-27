Casting revealed for Christmas show Jack and the Beanstalk at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Jack and the Beanstalk is the seasonal show at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

In the cast are Alicia McKenzie, Jacob Butler, Loris Scarpa, Jessica Dennis and Sheri Lineham.

The story has been adapted by Nick Lane whose previous seasonal shows – A Scarborough Christmas Carol, Alice in Wonderland, Treasure Island and the Snow Queen – were all hits.

They reckon a giant has built a castle above the coastal clouds of Scarborough. A terrible giant. Meaner than mean and nastier than nasty.

He ate the Easter Bunny!

Used the Tooth Fairy as dental floss!

He’s going to kidnap Santa!

He has to be stopped!

It’s all rubbish of course. Jack started the rumour by accident, but since he seems to know more about this monster than anyone else, he’s the obvious choice to head up that weird beanstalk he grew in his nan’s garden, above the clouds and destroy the beast!

No problem, thinks Jack.

The theatre is returning to full capacity for most performances of Jack and the Beanstalk, but for the comfort of those who prefer it, nine performances will stay socially distanced.

It runs from Friday December 3 to Friday December 31.