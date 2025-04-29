Curtain due up on unique, immersive VE Day event at Scarborough's Shakespeare Gallery
When the Hurly Burly’s Done, When the Battle's Lost and Won is an original playlet, crafted by The Scarborough News journalist Sue Wilkinson and director Richard Milburn.
It invites you to immerse yourself in the vibrant celebrations of Victory in Europe Day when it is performed at Shakespeare Gallery and Studios, what was the Shakespeare pub.
Set in a lively seaside pub, the air is filled with cheers, music, and dancing as the nation celebrates the end of the Second World War.
Amid the jubilation, an unexpected drama unfolds. A soldier returns from war, clutching his sweetheart’s letter, a woman is left speechless, a husband’s secret is unveiled and a father is consumed by betrayal.
In 20 minutes, lives will be transformed as the past collides with the present in a moment none of them saw coming.
Directed by Richard Milburn and produced by Andrew Aldis, the performance encourages audience participation, inviting you to dress in period attire and sing-along to wartime songs.
It will be performed by Keane Liley, Hollie Noble, David Lomond, Sam Sherwood and Chris Fairchild.
The Shakespeare Gallery, created by Scarborough Studios CIO, is a space that now hosts live art and performance events.
As part of the High Street Creative Hubs Project, the gallery revitalises disused town centre buildings, transforming them into spaces for creative pursuits.
When the Hurly Burly’s Done, When the Battle's Lost and Won is on Thursday, May 8 to Saturday, May 10.
Performances are on the Thursday and Friday at 5.30pm, 7pm and 8.30pm and on Saturday at 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm.
Tickets: £10 adults and £8 Under 16/students. They are available at Scarborough Community Box Office scbo.co.uk or 07942 280288.