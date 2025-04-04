Drama group's Curtain Up On Murder comes to Whitby Pavilion
An amateur drama company is rehearsing in the theatre at the end of the pier.
Storms rage overhead and the doors are locked — they are trapped!
Then a mysterious, ghostly presence passes across the stage, and when the Assistant Stage Manager falls to certain death through a trapdoor, the remaining actors are thrown into disarray.
Their panic increases when one of the actresses is poisoned and it becomes evident that a murderer is in their midst...
Rehearsals for the Easter production are in full swing.
Members old and new are in the production, led by experienced director Alison Steele.
Curtain Up On Murder is on from April 19 to 21 at Whitby Pavilion.
Tickets on sale now from Whitby Pavilion in person, online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by calling 01947 824770.
All tickets £11 (plus fees).
