The new ticketing scheme has been introduced to allow more youngsters to enjoy the magic of the theatre.

A brand new version of Scarborough Spa’s resident Summer show 'Movies Meets The Musicals' returns to The Spa Theatre stage next Tuesday (July 20) for an eight week run and a child can attend the show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

The family show, which runs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings until Saturday 11 September features sensational vocalists performing numbers from some of the world’s most loved movies and musicals including Dirty Dancing, Les Miserables, Legally Blonde, James Bond, Cilla & Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

After the pandemic enforced closure of theatres across the country, it is hoped the scheme will allow families and youngsters rediscover trips to their local theatre.

Tony Peers, the show's Producer, said: “We are delighted to be returning to The Spa Theatre after having to cancel our Summer and panto productions last year.

"If you are Summer show regular or bringing your children to a show for the first time, we can’t wait to welcome you through our doors to experience the magic of live theatre!”