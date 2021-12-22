Here's how you can watch Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre's seasonal show Jack and the Beanstalk online

Tickets for the film are £12 each, with a group ticket available at £15. To book: https://www.sjt.uk.com/event/1294/sjt_at_home_jack Jack and the Beanstalk is adapted by Nick Lane from the story by Benjamin Tabart and others, with music and lyrics by Simon Slater. Gemma Fairlie directs a cast comprising Jacob Butler, Jessica Dennis, Sheri Lineham, Alicia Mckenzie and Loris Scarpa. Design is by Helen Coyston and lighting design by Paul Stear.