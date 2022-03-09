Hit comedy Life's a Beach returns to Scarborough Library as part of Beach Hut theatre company's 15th anniversary celebrations

The successful guest house–themed comedy Life’s a Beach returns to Scarborough Library this spring to help celebrate Beach Hut Theatre Company’s 15th birthday.

Life’s A Beach was originally commissioned by John Godber at Hull Truck Theatre, enjoying a hugely successful tour before becoming Beach Hut Theatre Company’s first production in 2007.

Beach Hut Theatre Company artistic director and Life’s A Beach writer Alison Watt said: "Although the original production was set in Bridlington, the research came from the bed and breakfast owners I interviewed here in Scarborough.

"In 2007 we decided to revisit Life’s A Beach and bring it home to Scarborough and the audiences loved it. So it seemed the right choice to bring it home once again for this, Beach Hut’s 15th anniversary year."

Life’s A Beach is a fast-moving multi-roleplay comedy about the ups and downs of making ends meet.

Jo, Rita and Leanne are holding on to their family business The Hotel Mama by the skin of their teeth; what with dodging the bank manager and the sordid fire inspector things get worse when Jo’s archenemy arrives to run the hotel opposite. Will Jo persuade her family to sell the hotel and end her dead father’s dream, or will she fight her enemy to the bitter end?’

John Pattison is directing Life’s a Beach, has composed the original musical score and is musical director.

Life’s A Beach’ runs from March 23 to April 2 at 7.30pm with matinees on Saturday March 26 and April 2 at 2.30 pm in the [email protected], Scarborough Library.