Meet the famous family Grimm at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this May half term

Leeds-based theatre company Wrongsemble bring their new show, The Not So Grimm Twins, to the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

World-famous twins Jake and Will Grimm tumble from their magical wagon brimful of stories collected from every inch of the world – from Rapunzel to Red Riding Hood.

Behold as your favourite tales are re- spun and woven together by our storytelling duo ... oh, and their little sister Lottie too! But sometimes even familiar fairytales can take a turn for the (f)unexpected, and our heroes will need all the help they can get to defeat the creatures of their own creation and save the world…

Performed by actor-musicians Neha Eapen, Max Kinder and Jonathan Rainey Reid, the show features original live music and puppetry. It’s suitable for the whole family, though some elements may be best enjoyed by those aged 4 and above.

Written and directed by Elvi Piper, The Not So Grimm Twins is designed by Antony Jones. The Associate and Movement Director is Richard Priestley and the Musical Director and composer is Rosie Fox.

Wrongsemble specialises in working with and creating work for young people, schools and families. They believe in art for everyone, with accessibility .

In 2020 the company won the Child-Friendly Leeds Award for Inspiring Creativity through Arts and Culture.

The Not So Grimm Twins can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 2pm on Tuesday May 30 and at 10am and 2pm on Wednesday May 31.

Full of adventure and mystery , The Valley Of Fear hits the stage from today until Saturday. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes novel is brought to life in the new stage adaptation from Blackeyed Theatre combining music, theatricality and magical story-telling. A mysterious message draws Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder.