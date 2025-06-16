Zoe Wright leads the cast of Hannah - The Soldier Diaries: The Missing Pages at Scarborough Spa from June 23 to June 29

Following lat year’s world premiere and successful run at Scarborough Spa writer Steve Wallis has re-imagined the original musical ready for a new production.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical will bear the tagline The Missing Pages and promises to inspire and enthral audiences once again.

Featuring Zoe Wright in the title role, writer Steve Wallis said: “The show still has most of the original songs but there are 11 new ones too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new and updated version now includes the telling of Hannah’s relationship with Jack's twin brother, Alex, who befriends her while Jack is away fighting in Afghanistan in 2012, and tries desperately not to fall in love with Hannah during his brother’s absence.

“The amazing Zoe Wright is back to play Hannah as well as Stephen Alexander who plays Jack.

“In addition, Darren Johnson is back on directing duties, Linda Newport reprises her role as the fabulous Mrs M and Karon Wallis is once again Jack’s Mum: these talented people all featured in 2024’s stage show.”

“This year’s production will also include the choreography talents of Julia Hatton and six dancers from the Hatton School of Dance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Styx Design and the Curious Theme Factory, all Scarborough-based businesses and all of which helped Hannah achieve critical acclaim last year, lend their support.

“This year’s production will see some treasured moments return as we had such a fabulous response last year.

“Anyone who feels ‘they’ve seen it all before’ is in for a real treat as we’ll discover much more about Hannah through new songs and some intriguing additional scenes. The new production will appeal to those who loved the original version and those new to Hannah.

“The venue fits the story line perfectly as “Hannah” is made and set in Scarborough, one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I lived my whole life in Nottingham until around six years ago when I made a snap decision to take a day trip to Scarborough, having not visited for more than 25 years. I Ioved the place so much I ended up moving here.

“I now find it hard to imagine living and working anywhere else. Scarborough is steeped in history and tradition, and is home to a large pool of talent.”

Hannah – The Soldier Diaries: The Missing Pages is on at Scarborough Spa from Monday June 23 until Friday June 27, daily at 7.30pm. Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29, daily at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 376774 and https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/whats-on