Northern Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to Yorkshire for a magical Christmas adventure - this is where you can see it

Rachael Gillespie in The Nutcracker

Northern Ballet’s captivating The Nutcracker, offering families the chance to be swept away into an enchanting winter wonderland, returns to Yorkshire for the festive season.

The ballet tells the timeless story of Clara and her wooden Nutcracker doll that is much more than it seems. As the clock strikes midnight, she finds herself being whisked away on a magical adventure filled with dancing snowflakes and a whole host of colourful characters.

Synonymous with Christmas, The Nutcracker is one of the world’s favourite ballets and has delighted audiences, young and old, for more than 100 years. The perfect introduction to classical ballet, The Nutcracker has something for everyone, from the iconic dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy to an epic battle between the Nutcracker Prince and the notorious Mouse King.

Federico Bonelli, artistic director at Northern Ballet, said: “The Nutcracker is a cherished tradition for so many families, and we are thrilled to bring its magic back to Leeds this winter.

Harris Beattie and Bruno Serraclara in The Nutcracker

" A beloved ballet across the globe – our production really has been taken into the hearts of people of every generation, not to mention our incredibly talented dancers who love bringing this classic festive tale to life through dance. The story can’t help but awaken the childlike imagination in us all, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to share in Clara’s enchanting adventure once again.”

This production, which first premiered in 2007, is choreographed by David Nixon, who also designed the lavish costumes, with set design by Charles Cusick Smith which beautifully captures the 19th century Regency England’ setting.

Set to music by composer Tchaikovsky, the instantly recognisable songs – which have been sampled endlessly in TV, film and adverts from the likes of Cadbury and Baileys – will be performed live and are sure to fill audiences with festive cheer from the very first note.

The Nutracker is at Leeds Grand Theatr from Thursday December 18 until Sunday January 4.

Tickets are now on sale, visit https://northernballet.com/the-nutcracker