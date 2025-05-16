The Royal Shakespeare Company is taking its production of Hamlet on the road

The Royal Shakespeare Company will tour Hamlet to its regional partner theatres across England including Bradford and York next year

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shakespeare’s epic family drama of deceit and murder is directed by multi award-winner Rupert Goold.

Hamlet is the Prince of Denmark. After the death of Hamlet’s father, his uncle, Claudius, marries his mother and takes the throne for himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one of the most famous scenes in Shakespeare, Hamlet’s father appears to the young prince as a ghost, telling his son that he was murdered by Claudius.

Seeking vengeance, he wants Hamlet to kill Claudius, setting off a tragic chain of events.

Talking about the tour Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, RSC co-artistic directors said: “We are delighted that Rupert Goold’s production of Hamlet = perhaps Shakespeare’s most famous play - will be taking to the road.

“It promises to be a thrilling piece of theatre and we can’t wait for audiences up and down the country to see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our long-term partnerships with regional theatres across England are a central part of our mission to redefine experiences of Shakespeare’s work with and for young people and adults.

“We are excited that audiences in town and cities across England will get to see this new production and have opportunities to deepen their connection to the play through participation work happening in and around each of the theatres.”

Rupert Goold’s theatre credits include celebrated productions of Dear England (National Theatre) and Romeo and Juliet and The Merchant of Venice (RSC).

Rupert will take up the role of artistic director of the Old Vic after 13 years at the Almeida Theatre next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has received Olivier, Critics’ Circle and Evening Standard awards for Best Director twice and won a Peabody Award in 2011 for Macbeth.

Hamlet is on at the Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday March 3 to Saturday March 7 2026 and at York Theatre Royal from Tuesday April 14 to Saturday April 18.