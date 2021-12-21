The curtain goes up on Scarborough's YMCA pantomime Cinderella on Boxing Day - this is how rehearsals are going

Cinderella is on at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough from Boxing Day until Monday January 3

DIrector and writer Claire Edwards said: "We are very excited to be back in the theatre and we cannot wait to perform to the audience to come."

Claire is directing the panto for the first time. Cinderella is the 60th pantomime staged by the YMCA.

"I am so very proud of our cast and crew who have helped put this production on. We could not do it without them. My production team are incredibly talented and they have put a lot of time and effort into their roles."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YMCA is staging Cinderella this year - it will be the 60th pantomime it has staged

Assistant director Keagan Jones has helped with insight and ideas of how we can make this production better.

Choreographer’s Tilly Jackson and Katie Buttner have each brought something unique with the dances.

"Usually, you'll see me on the stage but this time I've been lucky enough to choreograph! I have had such a lovely time working with a great bunch of kids! It's nice to give back and help with everything I have learnt over my performing years," said Tilly.

She and Claire have performed in many productions such as Sweet Charity, Legally Blonde and most recently Mr Cinders, all staged at the YMCA.

Alex Weatherhill is the musical director. "He has been brilliant at encouraging our cast members with their group numbers and solo performances. They have shone under his guidance," she said.

"There are several members of the production team too who are indispensable to me.

"I cannot thank Anne Mortlock, Steve Brewster, Owen Price, Declan Carr, Ollie Winter, Liam Downey and Mark Watling enough with all their help and assistance in putting this production on.

"Their guidance and advice throughout this process have been so eye-opening and essential to me. A special mention goes to Graham Ibbotson who gave me this opportunity. I am forever grateful to him and the YMCA Theatre for giving me this chance."

"This year’s Cinderella pantomime is a special one. This is the 60yh pantomime held at the YMCA Theatre and we are excited for you all to see it. Our cast are a group of talented young actors, dancers and all-round performers. They shine on stage and we are very proud of them. They bring the script to life and have fun with their performances which is just what a pantomime is all about."

Assistant director Keagan Jones said: "I’m incredibly proud of what the kids have put together and the team has worked really hard on developing this

"The writing and direction of Claire have been wonderful and imaginative. We’ve had lots of laughs and there have been challenges but as a team we’ve overcome them and the cast have done themselves proud.

"We’ve kept to a tight schedule and with the challenges of covid, it has presented its own difficulties but we’ve met them head-on as the production team but also the cast themselves. We had some illness during our rehearsal period which cost us rehearsal time but they rose up to the challenge and caught back up and have done so admirably.

Cinderalla runs at the YMCA, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, from Boxing Day until Monday January 3 (except New Year's Day).

The performances are daily at 2pm and at 7pm from December 27 to December 30.