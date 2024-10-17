Torpedo attack survival story to be retold in 'remarkable' play in Staithes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In 1943, Colin Armitage and 13 others scrambled aboard a life raft after the attack.
Fifty days later, HMS Rapid rescued him, only he and one other were still alive.
Colin was the grandfather of playwright Louise Beech.
Sixty four years after his ordeal, Louise’s daughter, Katy, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
In order to distract her during insulin injections, Louise began to tell the story of Colin’s bravery and determination to survive.
Katy said her grandfather Colin's story inspired her to carry on when she wanted to give up and die.
“If Grandad Colin can survive an ordeal like that, I can do anything – I can do these injections,” she said.
The performance of How to Be Brave on October 30 starts at 7.30pm.
For tickets, which cost £11, visit buytickets.at/stpeterscentre/1276362 or call 07785 908630.