WATCH the video and learn the moves and words to Christmas with the Bogeys - the big song in Jack and the Beanstalk at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this Christmas

The cast are Jacob Butler, Jessica Dennis, Sheri Lineham, Alicia McKenzie and Loris Scarpa. The music is by Scarborough-born composer Simon Slater.

The Stephen Jospeh Theatre is returning to full capacity for most performances of Jack and the Beanstalk, but for the comfort of those who prefer it, nine performances – roughly two shows a week – will stay at social distance – full details can be found on the SJT website.

Jack and the Beanstalk can be seen in the Round at the SJT on from Friday December 3 to Friday December 31.