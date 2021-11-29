WATCH the video and learn the moves and words to Christmas with the Bogeys - the big song in Jack and the Beanstalk at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this Christmas
The cast of the Jack and the Beanstalk at the Stephen JosephTheatre, Scarborough, have released a video to teach audiences the words and moves to one of its top songs - Christmas with the Bogeys.
The cast are Jacob Butler, Jessica Dennis, Sheri Lineham, Alicia McKenzie and Loris Scarpa. The music is by Scarborough-born composer Simon Slater.
The Stephen Jospeh Theatre is returning to full capacity for most performances of Jack and the Beanstalk, but for the comfort of those who prefer it, nine performances – roughly two shows a week – will stay at social distance – full details can be found on the SJT website.
Jack and the Beanstalk can be seen in the Round at the SJT on from Friday December 3 to Friday December 31.
Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com