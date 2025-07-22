Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society 'full steam ahead' on 'wonderfully inventive' summer production

Whitby Amateur Dramatic Society are full steam ahead as they prepare for the summer production of the hilarious The 39 Steps.

A man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy.

When he takes her home, she is murdered.

Soon, a mysterious organisation called The 39 Steps is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale.

Scenes from the production The 39 Steps. photo: Paul Armstrong, the Artistic Lens.

Follow the incredible adventures of handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.

This “wonderfully inventive and gripping” comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing over 130 roles in an evening of pure theatrical mayhem.

The production is taken from the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock.

Adapted by Patrick Barlow and directed by Chris Wales, you can catch 39 steps at Whitby Pavilion from August 8 to 10.

This is a show the whole family can go along to and enjoy, especially as tickets for under 16s are just £5.

Tickets £12, £5 under 16s (plus fees) on sale now – book in person, online at www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or call Whitby Pavilion box office on 01947 824770.