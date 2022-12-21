News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Squire (Frank O’Neill), Long John Silver (Ivan Hall) and Captain Mullet (Fiona Sellers).
The Squire (Frank O’Neill), Long John Silver (Ivan Hall) and Captain Mullet (Fiona Sellers).

Whitby Apollo Players to stage Treasure Island panto - here's how to get your tickets

Family pantomime returns to Whitby for a swashbuckling adventure in the new year.

By Duncan Atkins
19 minutes ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 4:50pm

Join Whitby’s Apollo Players from January 16 to 21 for the voyage of a lifetime as they set sail for hidden treasure, pirates and bags of panto fun as they present their 51st annual pantomime at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.Treasure Island has all the traditional ingredients of classic panto – hilarious comedy, foot-tapping songs, dazzling costumes, bright scenery and a whole host of mad-cap characters waiting for you to discover.Tickets are on sale now priced from just £6.

Book in person at Whitby Pavilion, online via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by calling 01947 824770.

The Apollo Players’ version of the panto, based on the original story by Robert Louis Stevenson, has been written by Alan P Frayn, directed by and musical direction by Chris Wales and choreography by Francoise Russell.

1. Treasure Island panto

Rehearsals take place for the panto Treasure Island.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

2. Treasure Island panto

Sea Snake Sally (Sally Fewster), Long John Silver (Ivan Hall) and Blind Ali (Kirsty Dixon) survey the map in search of treasure.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Treasure Island panto

Rosie Bloom (Martin McLachlan), Jim (Helena Graham) and Billy Barnacle (Steve Upton).

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Treasure Island panto

The Apollo Players' Treasure Island cast.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2