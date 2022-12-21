Whitby Apollo Players to stage Treasure Island panto - here's how to get your tickets
Family pantomime returns to Whitby for a swashbuckling adventure in the new year.
Join Whitby’s Apollo Players from January 16 to 21 for the voyage of a lifetime as they set sail for hidden treasure, pirates and bags of panto fun as they present their 51st annual pantomime at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.Treasure Island has all the traditional ingredients of classic panto – hilarious comedy, foot-tapping songs, dazzling costumes, bright scenery and a whole host of mad-cap characters waiting for you to discover.Tickets are on sale now priced from just £6.
Book in person at Whitby Pavilion, online via www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by calling 01947 824770.
The Apollo Players’ version of the panto, based on the original story by Robert Louis Stevenson, has been written by Alan P Frayn, directed by and musical direction by Chris Wales and choreography by Francoise Russell.