Whitby Coliseum to host National Theatre Live productions - here's what's coming up

By Duncan Atkins
Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Whitby Coliseum has a couple of National Theatre live productions for you to see.

Present Laughter is the NT Live production showing on Thursday July 18.

The multi-award winning production of Noel Coward's provocative comedy featuring Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Vanya) returns to the big screen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Filmed live from the Old Vic in London during a sold-out run in 2019.

Productions coming up at Whitby Coliseum cinema.Productions coming up at Whitby Coliseum cinema.
Productions coming up at Whitby Coliseum cinema.

It gets under way at 7pm, tickets £10.

Coming up later this summer, NT Live presents Prima Facie on Thursday September 12.

Jodie Comer's (Killing Eve) Olivier and Tony award-winning performance in Suzie Miller's gripping one-woman play returns to the cinema.

The most watched NT Live production of all time returns to the big screen.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game.

An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Tickets £10, 7pm start.

Related topics:Killing Eve
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice