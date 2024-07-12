Whitby Coliseum to host National Theatre Live productions - here's what's coming up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whitby Coliseum has a couple of National Theatre live productions for you to see.

Present Laughter is the NT Live production showing on Thursday July 18.

The multi-award winning production of Noel Coward's provocative comedy featuring Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Vanya) returns to the big screen.

Filmed live from the Old Vic in London during a sold-out run in 2019.

It gets under way at 7pm, tickets £10.

Coming up later this summer, NT Live presents Prima Facie on Thursday September 12.

Jodie Comer's (Killing Eve) Olivier and Tony award-winning performance in Suzie Miller's gripping one-woman play returns to the cinema.

The most watched NT Live production of all time returns to the big screen.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister.

She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game.

An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Tickets £10, 7pm start.