Cinderella cast members, from left: Suzy Corrigan - Fairy G, Sally Fewster - Baroness, Mick Pelling - Baron Hardup, Fiona Sellers - Dandini, Simon Eaton - Gertrude, Helena Graham - Prince Charming, Rebecca Morgan - Cinderella, Martin McLachlan - Grizelda, Ken James - Buttons, Kirsty Dixon - Leggett, Frank O’Neill - Bodgett, Emily Leather - Chambers.
Cinderella cast members, from left: Suzy Corrigan - Fairy G, Sally Fewster - Baroness, Mick Pelling - Baron Hardup, Fiona Sellers - Dandini, Simon Eaton - Gertrude, Helena Graham - Prince Charming, Rebecca Morgan - Cinderella, Martin McLachlan - Grizelda, Ken James - Buttons, Kirsty Dixon - Leggett, Frank O’Neill - Bodgett, Emily Leather - Chambers.

Whitby Pavilion set to host Apollo Players' 50th panto production, Cinderella

Join Whitby’s Apollo Players for a 50th pantomime spectacular.

By Duncan Atkins
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:49 pm

Cinderella, by Alan P Frayn, is showing at Whitby Pavilion from Monday January 17 to Saturday January 22 at 7pm, plus a 2pm matinee on Saturday January 22.

With a host of colourful characters, dazzling scenery, jaw-dropping costumes, foot-tapping songs, plus bags of fun, laughter and audience participation - all given the usual Apollo Players treatment - it’s time to come together and celebrate the magic of live theatre once again.

Directed by and musical direction by Chris Wales, choreography by Francoise Russell.

How to get tickets

Visit www.whitbypavilion.co.uk

Call 01947 824770 (Mon to Fri 10am-4pm)

Call in, in person at Whitby Pavilion (opening times vary)

Or email [email protected] to request a callback.

Booking fees apply.

1. Cinderella panto in Whitby

Suzy Corrigan and Rebecca Morgan.

Photo Sales

2. Cinderella panto in Whitby

Fiona Sellers and Helena Graham.

Photo Sales

3. Cinderella panto in Whitby

Kirsty Dixon and Frank O'Neill

Photo Sales

4. Cinderella panto in Whitby

Ken James and Rebecca Morgan.

Photo Sales
WhitbyCinderellaWhitby Pavilion
Next Page
Page 1 of 2