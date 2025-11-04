Winter Woodland returns to Sewerby Hall from Friday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 23.

There’s still time to buy tickets for this year’s Winter Woodland event at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The hugely festive popular event will return to the popular venue from Friday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 23.

Now in its fifth year, the magical, outdoor experience is returning with the theme of ‘The Snowman’s Ball’ and is certain to be a hit with families and visitors alike.

Visitors will be able to explore the grounds, taking a journey through candy cane lane, a giant bauble and a light tunnel.

New for 2025, there will also be a whimsical snow globe in the Pleasure Gardens which can be accessed at an additional charge.

Food and drinks will be available until 9pm from the Clock Tower Café, Stables Pizza Company, Greek Treat and Peaky Grinders.

The courtyard marquee will house a licenced bar, from Louisianna Bars. Refreshments will also be available to purchase along the route including toasted marshmallows at an additional charge.

To help visitors enjoy the experience there are set arrival times to choose from each evening: 4.30pm to 5pm, 5pm to 5.30pm, 5.30pm to 6pm, 6pm to 6.30pm, 6.30pm to 6.50pm, and 6.45pm to 7pm.

Relaxed performances will be held on Thursday, December 11 and Thursday, December 18 during the 4.30pm to 5pm arrival times, with the full experience recommencing from 5:30pm.

The performances will feature reduced volume, no lasers, no haze or smoke machines, and the characters in the woodland will be aware of sensory needs.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are celebrating the fifth year of Winter Woodland and this year will be bigger and better than ever.

“Winter Woodland offers an exciting and wholesome experience for families and visitors alike and we look forward to seeing everyone explore the Snowman’s Ball trail and take in the dazzling lights whilst tucking into some festive treats.

“Book your tickets now to make the most of this fantastic early bird offer.’’

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/winterwoodland/ for further information.